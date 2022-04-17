DAVIDSON COUNTY — A slate of events scheduled to celebrate the bicentennial year of Davidson County’s history will soon commemorate the occasion.
Seven all-day bus tours are scheduled throughout the county, covering western, southern, central and northern Davidson, Abbotts Creek/Midway, Thomasville and Lexington. They will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 30 through Nov. 5.
“We have tours scheduled all over the county,” said Debbie Harris, clerk to the board of commissioners. “[Staff] has put together a story map that folks will actually be able to click on items and do their own [virtual] tours of the county for all of our historic sites throughout the county.”
As part of the bus tours, someone will narrate the passage of places that have historic significance in Davidson County. The county’s first tour will explore the Tyro plantation house, West Davidson Public Library, the old Tyro school, Buncombe Baptist, Boone’s Cave and Churchland Baptist.
County commissioners also discussed earlier this month a series of murals that will soon tell the story of the county’s history through art. These murals will soon be featured on buildings in city or county-owned parks in each of the five municipalities. Staff recommended a compilation collage-type mural that represents the municipality, with the bicentennial logo featured prominently in the art.
Rehearsal for a bicentennial play will begin next month, tentatively named “Pigs, chairs and small-town squares.” Each of the public libraries in Davidson County is scheduled to host a performance of the 93-minute comedic play.
County staff members have reached out to Wallburg Town Council regarding the use of its amphitheater at town hall, as well as the schools to possibly use school auditoriums. Harris said Thomasville City Schools Superintendent Cate Gentry is facilitating contact with those who operate T. Austin Finch Auditorium to discuss a potential performance there.
The county will continue its 200th anniversary through a wide series of activities and events throughout the rest of the year, commemorations that will explore the county’s history, recognize its present and honor the future. These events have yet to be completely finalized, but are intended to encourage residents to come together to share stories honoring Davidson’s history and celebrating its arts community.
According to Harris, Wallburg and Midway have reached out to county staff and indicated that the municipalities are interested in putting forward money toward the bicentennial projects. Those towns have also said they are prepared to donate money for banners in their town buildings.
Those interested in signing up for bicentennial tours are encouraged to contact Davidson’s genealogy office at 336-242-2935.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
