ARCHDALE — Mrs. Cynthia “Carol” Bryant, a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, left this world on July 18, 2023 at the age of 71 after a courageous battle with cancer. Carol was an amazing woman with a good heart, wonderful soul, and a tenacious spirit. She was born to Jesse and Mary Ruth Bryant on Dec. 11, 1951 in Davidson County. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Bryant.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, Roger Bryant; her son, Billy Pullum (wife Debbie, two grandsons, Chase and Travis); two brothers, Howard (Renee) and Gary Bryant (Angela); good friends, Martha and Marty Craven; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wants to say thank you to those who visited, brought gifts, provided comfort, sent well wishes and prayed for Carol in her time of need. We also want to say a special Thank You to Hospice Home of High Point for their wonderful care. Moreover, we would ask that special donations be made to Hospice Home of High Point or the Davidson County Humane Society in honor of Carol’s memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
