THOMASVILLE — A pair of exemplary school employees were recognized at the school board meeting this week for their efforts to help the district transition from one of its most challenging chapters.
Rosemary Williams and Tessa McBride received the April Bulldog Nation Awards at Monday’s meeting of Thomasville City Schools. Williams, who serves at Thomasville Primary School, was lauded for her efforts in identifying ways to emotionally support her students and encourage adults to rally around the children in classrooms at the primary school.
McBride is credited with meeting the needs of staff by taking an active approach to filling in the gaps for an understaffed district. They were recognized as employees whose job performance exemplifies the four pillars; Diversity, Unity, Excellence and Pride.
“Ms. Williams is continually looking for ways to bring the community, family and students together to meet the needs of our students and families,” said Superintendent Cate Gentry prior to presenting both educators with the award. “[McBride] works tirelessly in a year of extreme shortages to find coverage. Oftentime when someone to cover [a classroom] can’t be found, she steps in and covers the classroom herself.”
The board also unanimously approved a request from Bob Merkel, JROTC instructor at Thomasville High School, for support of a summer camp experience to which his cadets look forward. Over the span of a week, students will take a Thomasville activity bus to the site, where they will participate in a drill team competition, air rifle marksmanship, land navigation, 60-foot tower rappelling and a cyber challenge where they will simulate the thwarting of a cyber attack.
In the superintendent’s report, Gentry outlined the final steps of what will be the close of the fourth quarter for TCS once students and staff return to school from vacation. A total of 20 days of school will remain after spring break, which runs through April 22.
Gentry also invited family, staff and students to gather for food and to build community on April 27 in the Thomasville High School parking lot. Hope City food truck will be on hand to provide pay-as-you-can concessions.
The next Thomasville City School Board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 in the Huneycutt Administration Central Building at 400 Turner St.
