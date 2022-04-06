DAVIDSON COUNTY — Potential changes to Davidson County zoning ordinance could soon crack down on the ability of business owners to open electronic gaming operations locally.
Lee Crook, Davidson County planning and zoning administrator, approached commissioners last month with options for the board to consider on how to handle electronic gaming moving forward. Over the last decade, counties and municipalities have been bombarded with complaints from residents who wish to see so-called “sweepstakes” businesses head out of town.
In 2015, Thomasville banned sweepstakes businesses within the city limits. The years that followed brought on-and-off discussion between Davidson County commissioners regarding how they wished to proceed with their own ordinance. While Thomasville, Archdale and other municipalities determined they were public safety hazards, strong opinions from certain commissioners did not deter the county from being “friendly” to them, as Crook stated.
Sheriff Richie Simmons has since been involved in pursuing a lawsuit against the gaming industry, according to Crook. The ordinance tweaks proposed by Crook would stipulate that a Class A Special Use Permit would be required to operate a gaming operation.
“I think the lawsuit the sheriff had hinged on the payout aspect of the gaming,” Crook said. “If they reinvent themselves and come back, which has happened in the past, I want the board to be thinking about [whether] we want to regulate these things a little bit closer than we did in the past. In the past, basically it’s been handled as an indoor recreational facility and you could do it in about any commercial district.”
County Attorney Chuck Frye explained to commissioners that the county is within its rights to “cap” the number of sweepstakes businesses, until the county is challenged. At that point it would be up to a court to decide.
“I’m willing to be challenged on it,” Commissioner Chris Elliott said. “I’m against them.”
Commissioner James Shores echoed Elliott’s sentiments, offering that he has observed enough to believe the businesses invite trouble. The commissioners’ tone reminded of occasions when former County Manager Zeb Holden addressed complaints received from residents affected by noise, crime and smells emanating from sweepstakes businesses.
“I am too [against them], seeing what they bring and everything else,” Shores said. “But obviously that’s a decision for the entire board to make.”
Davidson County has historically classified sweepstakes businesses as recreational facilities, similar to uses for bowling alleys, skating rinks and game rooms. Commissioner Todd Yates has reiterated that he would prefer to see the private sector determine whether a business remains viable or not.
No action was taken, but Crook said a decision by commissioners is forthcoming.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
