DAVIDSON COUNTY — The Davidson County Board of Commissioners approved the addition of a new talent acquisition specialist position this month to improve hiring practices within county departments.
County Manager Casey Smith first introduced the possibility of including the new position at the April 6 meeting of commissioners. At this week’s regular meeting, the position was approved as part of the consent agenda.
“Several of you have come to me and talked about this over the course of this year,” Smith said. “What’s referred to as the tight labor market is here to stay for just a little while. There doesn’t appear to be any easing points coming right this moment. So the question is, is it time to have someone specific in HR that does more recruiting, has more tools so to speak. There’s databases and software out there that provides the ability to see who’s out here looking for the types of jobs we have open.”
Davidson County Human Resources Director Tony Dill estimates the salary for the position will be roughly $45,000. He suggested to commissioners that this addition will increase applicant flow and could yield dividends that are not quantifiable.
“This person would be responsible for sourcing applicants, helping the departments ensure that their hiring process runs smoothly,” Dill said. “[The specialist] would work with them in the interviewing process, working with colleges to create those partnerships with the community.”
Commissioner Steve Shell asked if the person filling the new position would only interject in the interviewing and hiring process upon the request of the department head. Dill said that the involvement would not necessitate a department head’s request, but could also include a request from a hiring manager or supervisor.
Commissioner James Shores asked if this position would eliminate the need for the county to hire a headhunter. Dill acknowledged that would be the case, citing the expense of hiring a headhunter as a reason to avoid the practice.
The county manager explained to commissioners that the days of recruiting based on better retirement plans and other benefits seem to have ended. Waiting to hear from potential applicants based on word-of-mouth recommendations is also counterintuitive, he says.
“Rather than waiting for them to come to us, it appears to be time to go to them,” Smith said. “That’s really what this is all about. This is a position that we were seriously considering putting in next year’s budget. The question was whether to wait another month or two, or is it time to start that process now.”
