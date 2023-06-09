DAVIDSON COUNTY — Things have changed in the years since the mass evacuation of manufacturing industries and double-digit unemployment rates caused local officials to kick industrial recruitment into high gear, and county leaders feel recruitment now needs to be more strategic, the county manager said.

The need for aggressive recruiting of jobs has lessened, and growth has an offset cost to upgrade the school systems, housing, workforce development and infrastructure, such as sewage capacity, said County Manager Casey Smith in explaining why members of the Davidson County Board of Commissioners decided to withdraw from the Davidson County Economic Development Commission. The EDC held a special meeting June 5 about the county’s withdrawal.