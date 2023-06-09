DAVIDSON COUNTY — Things have changed in the years since the mass evacuation of manufacturing industries and double-digit unemployment rates caused local officials to kick industrial recruitment into high gear, and county leaders feel recruitment now needs to be more strategic, the county manager said.
The need for aggressive recruiting of jobs has lessened, and growth has an offset cost to upgrade the school systems, housing, workforce development and infrastructure, such as sewage capacity, said County Manager Casey Smith in explaining why members of the Davidson County Board of Commissioners decided to withdraw from the Davidson County Economic Development Commission. The EDC held a special meeting June 5 about the county’s withdrawal.
“Times are a little different now,” Smith said. “We have to reevaluate how growth impacts the county, the money we are spending. ... We are going to have to have more conversations about our needs and to talk as a community on how we handle projects in the future.”
He said there have also been concerns about how economic development projects have been presented to county commissioners, including the use of project names instead of the companies’ real names and a call for tax incentives.
Steve Jackson, chairman of the Davidson County EDC board of directors, said county representatives said they wished to have more “direct influence” over potential projects.
“They seem to feel we are growing too fast and are outgrowing our resources, such as our schools. They said they wanted to be more selective about who we recruit and where. ... It will be a change, and we hope it doesn’t diminish the impact of economic development in Davidson County,” he said.
Jackson said under the new structure, the EDC would focus more on existing industry and workforce development, and less on recruitment of new industries.
The Davidson County EDC is a public-private consortium that includes Lexington, Thomasville, Midway, Denton, Wallburg, Davidson-Davie Community College, private developers and utility providers.
The organization has been the primary contact point for businesses and industries planning to expand existing businesses or bring new industries to the area.
Some of its more recent successful projects include the recruitment of a $700 million manufacturing plant by Egger Wood Products in 2017, a $350 million steel rebar micro mill by Nucor in 2022 and a $220 million railcar manufacturing facility by Siemens Mobility in March.
Each consortium member contributes a yearly amount based on population, with Davidson County being the largest contributor at $248,000 a year, 60% of the EDC’s annual budget. In comparison, the city of Lexington contributes about $40,000 annually.
The county has offered local municipalities who are currently involved in the EDC to have membership in the newly developed county program without having to pay yearly dues.
