DAVIDSON COUNTY — Future economic development projects that come to Davidson County could soon go directly through a county staff member as commissioners have initiated a departure from the Davidson County Economic Development Commission.

The Davidson County Board of Commissioners is pulling its support and funding from the Davidson County Economic Development Commission and will establish a separate county-run program effective July 1. During their second regular May meeting, commissioners unanimously voted to withdraw as a member of the EDC.

kennedy@tvilletimes.com | 336-888-3578

Trending Videos