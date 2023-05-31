DAVIDSON COUNTY — Future economic development projects that come to Davidson County could soon go directly through a county staff member as commissioners have initiated a departure from the Davidson County Economic Development Commission.
The Davidson County Board of Commissioners is pulling its support and funding from the Davidson County Economic Development Commission and will establish a separate county-run program effective July 1. During their second regular May meeting, commissioners unanimously voted to withdraw as a member of the EDC.
“I 100% think that Davidson County should have their own person doing EDC,” Commissioner James Shores said. “I feel like if we have somebody who works directly for us, they’re loyal to us. They’re not loyal to anybody else. They don’t have any other irons in the fire. They’re going to look after Davidson County.”
The Davidson County EDC is currently constituted as a public-private consortium that includes Davidson County, Lexington, Thomasville, Midway, Denton, Wallburg, Davidson-Davie Community College, private developers and utility providers. The organization recruits businesses and industries which plan to expand existing operations or bring new industries to the area. Craig Goodson, president of the EDC, fosters discussions between current and potential businesses and consortium members.
During the county commissioners’ budget retreat in March, board members discussed whether they should continue to be a member of the Davidson County EDC or have a “department-head type” position that would directly market to businesses strictly for Davidson County. County staff has communicated with Rockingham County, which has a similar structure for economic development to what Davidson would like to accomplish.
County Manager Casey Smith detailed two different models and asked if board members had a preference for one or the other, or if they could see developing some sort of hybrid. He asked the board whether its appetite was to continue with the EDC or to go to a stand-alone model.
Commissioner Chris Elliott said that he felt sometimes the county did not receive the full story from the EDC. Shores mentioned a preference for an in-house representative who would be loyal to use and look after Davidson County, after which Shell expressed the same opinion. The rest of the commissioners followed suit in expressing their support for withdrawing from the EDC.
Each DCEDC consortium member has contributed a yearly amount based on population, with Davidson County being the largest contributor at $248,000 a year. The proposed 2023-24 Davidson County budget does not have a $248,000 contribution to the Davidson County EDC, and it lists a new staff position of economic development director.
“This might be somebody we have to get a headhunter for,” Commissioner Todd Yates said. “This has gotta be a top-notch position.”
Smith will soon begin the process of assembling a hiring committee and posting the new position. Smith said that he, Yates and Chairman Fred McClure, who are on the EDC board, will attend a special DCEDC board meeting on June 5 to discuss the finalization of the county’s departure from the organization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.