DAVIDSON COUNTY — A program that has served Catawba County for five years could soon help to fill a void in Davidson County, county officials contend.
Commissioner Karen Watford told fellow board members at this month’s regular meeting that she met with Kim Sexton, Davidson County Schools’ director of career and technical education program, to discuss the possible implementation of the K-64 Learning program.
“She told me about this program that we might want to take a look at as we’re in discussion about working on a possible technical school to help our businesses in our county,” Watford said. “Commissioner [Todd] Yates, myself and the county manager hope to visit the K-64 program and talk to them and come back to you. This is just a first step toward thinking about helping our businesses that are coming into the county, [as well as] employment for our citizens.”
A public-private partnership, Watford said the program could improve opportunities for residents in the county by bringing stakeholders together. According to its website, K-64 brings education, business and government together to connect people of all ages with the skills needed to fill jobs and build careers in Catawba County.
The program lauds an increase in student and employer engagement in educational programs proven to prepare a qualified workforce. This is accomplished by collaboration with employers to align courses of study with workforce needs.
Connecting students to real-world careers and related curriculum choices, K-64 seeks to foster the development and retention of a future-ready talent pool to meet growing workforce demands. K-64 Learning was born out of a 2016 population study of Catawba County which indicated an ongoing gradual decline in the local working-age population.
Catawba County Board of Commissioners identified education as one of eight critical growth sectors in their strategic plan and commissioned K-64 Learning to lead the way. On Jan. 17, 2017, the board adopted a resolution to form K-64, approved its bylaws and provided seed funding.
In March 2017, a Memorandum of Agreement was signed to formalize the K-64 partnership among the initiative’s founding partners: Catawba County, The Chamber of Catawba County, Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, Catawba County Schools, Catawba Valley Community College, Hickory Public Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools.
More than $6 million was raised locally in less than two years, and 14,000 devices were placed in the hands of K-12 students. The program reports more than $300,000 invested in teacher training and soft skills education programs for three public school districts.
Catawba placed high school scholar advisors in all three public school districts and engaged more than 300 businesses to visit and partner with the CVCC Workforce Solutions Center.
“This is phenomenal,” Davidson County Commissioner Chris Elliott said. “It could change the game.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
