DAVIDSON COUNTY — Funding provided by the state will allow for the addition of seven more SROs in Davidson County elementary schools, the county announced this week at the final regular January meeting of commissioners.

County Manager Casey Smith said that Davidson County Schools received a two-year grant through the state to fund an additional seven more SROs, bringing the county’s total in the elementary schools from 14 to 21. The grant does not cover vehicles and equipment, so Davidson County Board of Commissioners approved a budget amendment Monday to outfit the officers.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.

Trending Videos