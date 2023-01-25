DAVIDSON COUNTY — Funding provided by the state will allow for the addition of seven more SROs in Davidson County elementary schools, the county announced this week at the final regular January meeting of commissioners.
County Manager Casey Smith said that Davidson County Schools received a two-year grant through the state to fund an additional seven more SROs, bringing the county’s total in the elementary schools from 14 to 21. The grant does not cover vehicles and equipment, so Davidson County Board of Commissioners approved a budget amendment Monday to outfit the officers.
According to Smith, the cost to the county for vehicles, uniforms and equipment will come to approximately $200,000.
“Currently, we’ve written a grant for about $1.6 million and have received most of those funds,” said Chris Johnston, DCS executive director of operations. “We’re using those funds for, in part, seven new SROs for Davidson County Schools. We have other funds that we’re using to buy other things like video surveillance for our buses, we’ve bought some internal controls for our door systems, card readers and those types of things.”
This is the most recent example of a growing trend among Piedmont counties that have been adding SROs. Last month, a request from Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and Randolph County Schools was approved by Randolph County Board of Commissioners to add four SRO officers for 17 county elementary schools.
The motivation for adding these positions, according to both school and law enforcement officials, comes from the increased demand on SROs. Local law enforcement have explained that Gov. Roy Cooper has deemed that all child abuse cases be reported to law enforcement and DSS, so the number of law enforcement officers needed in schools, even elementary schools, has increased dramatically.
“Quick systems, the door locks … that limits the amount of SROs that we need for a quick response,” Commissioner Chris Elliott said. “I think teaming together with the SROS and technology will be better for our students. Anything we can do to make these schools safer for our kids.”
