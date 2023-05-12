DAVIDSON COUNTY — A public hearing is set for June 12 that will address the potential approval of new non-emergency and basic life support services by Piedmont Triad Ambulance and Rescue.
On Monday, the Davidson County Board of Commissioners set that date for a public hearing and approved adjustments that will allow PTAR to meet insurance requirements within the county’s ordinance for ambulance franchises.
“This is our effort to get more private folks running calls,” Davidson County Manager Casey Smith said.
The county has for years sought solutions for difficulties with emergency services, which now include staffing shortages. In 2019, public hearings were held by the Davidson County Board of Commissioners to address the county’s need for non-emergency ambulance franchises.
Following the hearings, commissioners voted unanimously to approve ambulance franchise applications for LifeStar Emergency Services and Providence Transportation. Based in Forsyth County, LifeStar maintained a staff of 111 individuals, 95 of whom are EMT or paramedic level, at the time of the approval. Its proposal of a 24/7/365 operation was given the go-ahead by the board.
Providence Transportation, based in Davidson County, provides ambulatory and wheelchair transportation services. The business expanded the services it offered at that time to include non-emergency stretcher patient transport.
“The way the non-emergency franchises work is that they promote their own business,” said Larry James, who has since retired as the county’s emergency services director. “The hospitals or assisted-living facilities can call basically who they choose to do that non-emergency transport. Particular citizens could obviously choose which entity they want to come and transport their relative or loved one to a doctor’s office or an appointment.”
Those who manage operations for these ambulance franchises have clarified in previous meetings that they are not in direct competition with the county EMS. Instead they contend that measures like the one taken Monday will take the burden off of non-emergency calls, freeing up precious emergency service resources. The goal is to ultimately provide improved availability, improved response times, a reduction of cost to residents and improvement of the overall service to Davidson County.
Ellis Frazier, who possesses more than 30 years of experience as an emergency services communications specialist, addressed commissioners during Monday’s public forum. He specifically asked for additional help for the employees of Davidson County who work in emergency services and applauded the efforts of the board’s willingness to work with PTAR, one of its ambulance franchisees.
“It is no secret that our current EMS response times, including travel times, average about 14 minutes before they get on scene,” Frazier said. “It is no secret that the county is trying to bend over backwards to assist the emergency medical services. … In a time when our EMS response times are longer than we would prefer, I really have a concern as a 37-year public safety veteran.
“Our EMS personnel are short staffed, we’ve had to have commissioners drive ambulances in because they couldn’t get assistance on the scene. We have an entire area of our county that often doesn’t have an EMS unit, an ambulance, in it.”
