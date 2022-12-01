DAVIDSON COUNTY — An agreement between Davidson County and the 15 booster clubs affiliated with schools throughout the county this week will now permit little league basketball games to be held free of charge to the clubs for one season.

Per the terms of the agreement approved by Davidson County Board of Commissioners on Monday, provision of county facility rental and supervision will be at no charge for one season at West Center Street Campus. Commissioner Karen Watford proposed the measure as an olive branch of sorts to improve relations between institutions in the county.

