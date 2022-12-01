DAVIDSON COUNTY — An agreement between Davidson County and the 15 booster clubs affiliated with schools throughout the county this week will now permit little league basketball games to be held free of charge to the clubs for one season.
Per the terms of the agreement approved by Davidson County Board of Commissioners on Monday, provision of county facility rental and supervision will be at no charge for one season at West Center Street Campus. Commissioner Karen Watford proposed the measure as an olive branch of sorts to improve relations between institutions in the county.
“It’s been an up-and-down battle, if you will, over the last few years between [Parks and] Recreation and the way they want to run things and the way the booster clubs want to run things,” Watford said. “I think this has been an ongoing thing for years and years, so when these folks came to us in a very polite way and asked us this, we talked about how this might be a nice thing to do.”
A total of 15 booster clubs in the county are responsible for expenditures pertaining to athletics, including insurance, maintenance and uniforms. Those programs represent the elementary school districts throughout the county. They are: Arcadia, Brier Creek, Churchland, Davis Townsend, Fair Grove, Friendship, Hasty, Midway, Pilot, Reeds, Southwood/Southmont, South Davidson, Tyro, Wallburg and Welcome.
Commissioner Fred McClure raised concerns about the policy, but ultimately relented. His displeasure with the notion of offering no facility charges and allowing booster clubs to collect a gate fee hinged on his past experience as both board member and coach of Welcome athletic teams.
McClure recalled a time when a West Davidson-area booster requested money from commissioners, a request that was declined because of an unwritten agreement between the county and clubs that required the latter to raise their own funding.
“I just have an issue with it because I think that the booster clubs will then feel that they can come to this board of commissioners individually and ask for us to give them money,” McClure said. “We have had a longstanding thing where we didn’t give the booster clubs money. They raised their own.”
Board Chairman Steve Shell acknowledged the concerns and other discussion between commissioners, but ultimately came back to a single priority. He expressed his desire to see the children of the county be able to be uninhibited by policy snafus.
“I think there’s some sound arguments really … but to me, the important issue here is none of that,” Shell said. “The important issue is: What happens to these kids if we [refuse the clubs]?”
