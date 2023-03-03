DAVIDSON COUNTY — A local nonprofit could soon undergo major renovations to the building which has housed it for 28 years.
Cooperative Community Ministry is expecting a sizable contribution that would come courtesy of grant funding after the Davidson County Board of Commissioners cleared the way for its financial assistance. The county owns the building from which CCM operates and acted on the organization’s behalf this week by committing to making the relationship between the two more of a long-term arrangement.
Commissioners unanimously approved a statement of intent that the board will establish a long-term lease for the building at 10 W. Guilford St. with CCM. County Manager Casey Smith presented the item to commissioners for the purpose of strengthening the organization’s case to receive a significant Golden LEAF grant. The preexisting lease on the building had been year to year with CCM, which anticipates the strong possibility of receiving a grant for up to $200,000 this year.
Smith said commissioners will be debriefed further on the grant in August.
“They want to do renovations to expand the building and their operations,” Smith said. “The [Davidson County] facilities committee also said they would at least entertain a conversation of possibly looking at the disposing of this building.
“The building’s got some challenges and some future cost ahead, so this may be the opportunity to talk about that.”
CCM is one of Thomasville’s charitable groups that provides for emergency needs of area residents relating to health, food and housing. Established in 1995 as a coordinated way to help people in crisis, CCM began as a nonprofit piloted by several pastors and community leaders who rallied local churches and agencies to work together to provide assistance to those in need. The agency is governed by a volunteer board of directors.
Its relationship with businesses, churches and local governments has made CCM a staple of the Thomasville community. Frequently the beneficiary of contributions from events like the Mayor’s Cup golf tournament, concerts, church projects and sporadic check presentations by Thomasville corporations, the group has been able to carve out an essential role.
