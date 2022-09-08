DAVIDSON COUNTY — Labor Day is only five days in the rearview, but one report card has already been issued for Davidson County Schools.

Teachers offered feedback on the district’s health as a whole as the school board reviewed results from a teacher working conditions survey Monday. Overall, DCS recorded a satisfaction rating of 81%, ranking the system above state and regional averages of 78% and 77%, respectively.

