DAVIDSON COUNTY — Labor Day is only five days in the rearview, but one report card has already been issued for Davidson County Schools.
Teachers offered feedback on the district’s health as a whole as the school board reviewed results from a teacher working conditions survey Monday. Overall, DCS recorded a satisfaction rating of 81%, ranking the system above state and regional averages of 78% and 77%, respectively.
DCS rated above both in each of the following areas of the survey, receiving higher marks among administrators (83%); professional learning opportunities (76%); teacher retention (77%); equity (83%); and safety (84%).
The system selected five areas of focus for improvement, with the first being class size. Marks have slowly improved for class size over the last five years, but still remain below state average. A total of 54.37% indicated that class sizes are reasonable and they have the time available to meet student needs, leaving nearly half of DCS teachers wondering where they might receive help.
“I’ve heard some of our greatest teachers say, ‘I can teach 31 students, but I can’t pick up on what may be going on at home or outside of the school,’ which we know is part of our role too,” board member Kristie Bonnett said. “I’ve had parents already express their concern with that this year.”
Small schools struggle with teacher allotment, which often dictates class size. Brier Creek and Silver Valley elementary schools are among these institutions that can skew data year to year based on whether they carry one or two fifth-grade classes. If the teacher allotment allows for only one fifth grade, the number of students reaches into the 30s.
“It’s also hard to hear that some schools are using their Title I money to put an extra teacher in, but all are not,” board member Christy Jones said. “Because I went into some schools this week [with] 33 in fifth grade, and then I was talking to a teacher at my church on Sunday and she said she has 25, and I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s nice.’ ”
One area of focus made a new appearance on the list of five, as a clean environment was rated by teachers as an above-average category in 2018 and 2020, but dropped from an 80.23% rating two years ago to 69.26% in 2022. The district is looking into whether the schools that scored lower in this area were working with a full complement of custodial staff, which was reduced during COVID-19.
Student conduct saw a downward trend in the last two years, falling from 69.57% to 60.47%. That number falls just below the state average at 60.82%. Professional development remains slightly above state average, but at 58.12%, it will continue to be a focus area this year.
The final area of focus is one that remains a hot-button issue with both school and government officials. School safety has been at the center of several discussions between county staff, commissioners, superintendents, teachers and parents for the last several months. It showed up on the teacher survey, with only 65.95% indicating they believe that physical conflicts between students rarely occur at their school.
That data stacks up with the North Carolina average of 63.48%, but teachers report that bullying rates dipped below 60%.
Board members asked how staff members intend to address these areas of focus, but the survey results only just became available. School administrators continue to research new ways to tackle these issues and will report back to the board at a later date.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy
