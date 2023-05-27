High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 57F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.