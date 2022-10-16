Haleigh Cline recognition

Haleigh Cline (front, center) was recognized for her service as a telecommunication operator at the Davidson County 911 Center. County commissioners (from left) Karen Watford, Don Truell, Steve Shell, Fred McClure and (top, from left) Todd Yates and James Shores offered their praise for Cline’s efforts in a rescue of three boaters on the Yadkin River.

 File photo

DAVIDSON COUNTY — A 22-year-old woman was recognized by Davidson County commissioners at a recent meeting for her contributions in helping save three boaters who were stranded on the Yadkin River.

Haley Cline received an award from the county for what they referred to as life-saving measures in the rescue of a trio of residents in her position as telecommunication operator at the Davidson County 911 Center. Rob Wilson, director of the Davidson County 911 Center, said staff provided support following a boating accident in which they were able to determine an exact location for the subjects who had capsized and fallen out of the boat.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.

Trending Videos