DAVIDSON COUNTY — A 22-year-old woman was recognized by Davidson County commissioners at a recent meeting for her contributions in helping save three boaters who were stranded on the Yadkin River.
Haley Cline received an award from the county for what they referred to as life-saving measures in the rescue of a trio of residents in her position as telecommunication operator at the Davidson County 911 Center. Rob Wilson, director of the Davidson County 911 Center, said staff provided support following a boating accident in which they were able to determine an exact location for the subjects who had capsized and fallen out of the boat.
“It’s not every day that a 911 dispatcher gets to experience a call like that,” Wilson said. “For Haley, what started as a normal day with Davidson 911 turned into one that she will never forget.”
Two males and a female were in a small jon boat on the Yadkin when they accidentally ended up in white-water rapids, Wilson indicated. They managed to tie the boat down and swim to the side of the river.
The female saved her backpack and held onto their phones and keys. The woman dialed 911 and began speaking with Cline. At first, location data was imperfect and could not pinpoint a location, but Cline and her colleagues eventually triangulated their location using Prepared software available to Davidson 911 dispatchers.
Cline asked the caller to share a live video, and as the caller scanned over the scene, she saw the boat tied up to a tree and acquired a complete view of where they were stuck at the river. Without specific details from the video, Wilson said emergency crews likely would have been unable to find the three people.
Staying on the line to help keep the subjects calm, Cline simultaneously shared the video feed with those seeking the three stranded people. Wilson said those who witnessed the successful rescue attempt said it was “something out of a movie,” describing the scene as a number of emergency units emerging from the woods in the middle of nowhere to save the individuals stranded on the side of the river.
Born and raised in Davidson County, Cline is a relative newcomer as a telecommunication operator. Yet in her brief time as a professional, she has been a part of multiple high-stakes rescue attempts.
“Her first memorable save included an injured hiker who was stuck in a bad situation on the trail,” Wilson said. “EMS said that the bone had been snapped in two, and he was in a good deal of pain.”
In the case of the river rescue, it was three individuals who reaped the benefits of Cline’s efforts. Commissioner James Shores, himself no stranger to emergency services, credited Cline with keeping her wits about her while under intense pressure and congratulated her on a job well done.
“Most people at 22 years old can’t handle the stuff that goes on … what you guys endure,” Shores said. “Until [Prepared software] came along, you listened to what was going on. You listened to officers being shot at, or men beating their wives, this, that or the other. Now you have to see it, and it does take a toll.
“I appreciate you at such a young age standing up and doing this. I appreciate all of you.”
