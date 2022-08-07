DAVIDSON COUNTY — A partnership between Davidson County and Daymark Recovery Services is moving forward with several measures to prevent the prevalence of substance abuse and cut down on the number of youth arrests and displacement.
Billy West, Daymark president and CEO, was on hand at the Aug. 4 informational meeting of county commissioners to provide a summation of what his organization is preparing to provide the county. Conversations with stakeholders, including the offices of Davidson’s county attorney, district attorney, judges and school system superintendents yielded the approval of department heads, according to County Manager Casey Smith.
Commissioners were scheduled to approve a draft agreement with Daymark on Aug. 8 that would provide what they are calling community investment funds for services rendered to address mental health and substance abuse issues. Smith referred to this money as $389,000 that would be well spent.
“The school systems, [including] all superintendents, are on board,” Smith said. “They’ve agreed to work with Billy. … They’ve all told me they’re all in favor of this. They’ll help Billy get any info, if they have to have disclosure agreements from parents signed to get to Daymark.”
Assessments for students with behavioral issues who might have made threats are provided by Daymark, West said. He described a sort of tracking system for offenders, saying that his organization would receive notifications when crimes were committed, ranging anywhere from seatbelt violations to serious drug charges.
Daymark staff largely ignores petty crime reports, but follows up on drug charges, West said. That follow-up consists of interviews with parents on a monthly basis and information from a social worker or school guidance counselor.
West went on to describe the utility of data received by Daymark.
“The information will come from two areas,” West said. “The first area is our electronic medical record for the medical and behavioral piece of this. Once someone is our patient and you’ve signed all the consents, you don’t have to be our active patient anymore. We [will] get alerts. If you go to the emergency room, I will get an email if I’m assigned to you.
“It gives me the information and I can follow up.”
West said his organization’s data will also be useful to the legal system in the way of pretrial actions. In his conversation with District Court Judge Mary Covington, the Daymark executive said she found Daymark’s program useful.
The hope is that more children will be able to remain in school, even if their parents are in need of substance abuse treatment.
“If Judge Covington uses this to the extent that she anticipates, it’s going to be a very, very good success,” Commissioner Fred McClure said.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.