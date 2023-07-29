DAVIDSON COUNTY — Davidson County has been named by the Center for Digital Government as one of the Top 10 Digital Counties Survey Awards winners, among counties across the nation with a population between 150,000 and 249,999 people. Davidson County placed seventh in its population group.
The survey, conducted by CDG in partnership with the National Association of Counties, identifies the best technology practices among U.S. counties, including initiatives that streamline delivery of government services; encourage open data, collaboration and shared services; enhance cybersecurity; and contribute to disaster response and recovery efforts.
“This year’s survey results highlight how counties continue to use digital tools to respond to top priorities by providing comprehensive access to services, expanding opportunities for economic development and ensuring the ability to be resilient in the face of unexpected crisis,” said Todd Sander, CDG vice-president.
Davidson County completed myriad customer-centric projects while also keeping taxpayer costs at a minimum. The county IT team successfully launched a new online permitting system that allows users to view and track the status of their permit applications. This project is one of many the county has finished to improve accessibility and user experience for its residents.
The county’s 911 center is operating a new software called Prepared Live which allows the dispatch center to livestream, as well as to receive multimedia and GPS location data in real time from callers. The software upgrade ultimately will equip emergency responders with better tools.
Another significant accomplishment Davidson County completed recently is its finished renovation of the Lexington Public Library, which began in 2018. The renovation includes a new computer lab area as well as upgrades to the computers. Also seeing the public need for wireless Internet connection, the county’s public library system expanded wireless access at five of its branch libraries to its parking lots. The county’s IT team worked alongside library staff to execute the necessary upgrades to the wireless infrastructure and to install the outdoor wireless hardware infrastructure.
“Counties are using technology to pursue bold, cutting-edge approaches to serving our residents,” said NAC Executive Director Matthew Chase. “Whether improving disaster resiliency, enhancing transportation, or exploring the potential of artificial intelligence, counties are leveraging technology to achieve local priorities. We applaud the Digital Counties Survey winners for deploying technological solutions that improve our residents’ quality of life.”
