DAVIDSON COUNTY — Davidson County has been named by the Center for Digital Government as one of the Top 10 Digital Counties Survey Awards winners, among counties across the nation with a population between 150,000 and 249,999 people. Davidson County placed seventh in its population group.

The survey, conducted by CDG in partnership with the National Association of Counties, identifies the best technology practices among U.S. counties, including initiatives that streamline delivery of government services; encourage open data, collaboration and shared services; enhance cybersecurity; and contribute to disaster response and recovery efforts.