DAVIDSON COUNTY — A month after Davidson County Commissioners took action during their regular December meeting to make sure there are enough county employees on the job to provide services, the board heard from staff on its program’s progress.

A new attendance, punctuality and schedule policy to address issues with high volumes of absences and tardiness has seen tweaks to support a trial “pay-to-ride bonus” system. Davidson began offering bonuses in January to EMTs who signed up to be “on-call” for weekends they were not scheduled to work.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.

Trending Videos