DAVIDSON COUNTY — A month after Davidson County Commissioners took action during their regular December meeting to make sure there are enough county employees on the job to provide services, the board heard from staff on its program’s progress.
A new attendance, punctuality and schedule policy to address issues with high volumes of absences and tardiness has seen tweaks to support a trial “pay-to-ride bonus” system. Davidson began offering bonuses in January to EMTs who signed up to be “on-call” for weekends they were not scheduled to work.
County Manager Casey Smith explained to commissioners that the policy on the books in December, which paid $150, made effective last month, has worked but can possibly be made better.
“We’ve run this for a few weeks, and I think we’ve used it three or four times, mostly on a night shift on a weekend when we were down two trucks — so it’s served its purpose,” Smith said. “The policy, albeit good and well-intended — we talked about this when we did it — we might have to shift gears here midstream.”
Last month, the pilot program for paid voluntary on-call for EMS workers was approved to improve challenges to covering shifts, specifically on weekends. Under the program, EMTs could sign up to be “on-call” for Saturdays and Sundays when they are not scheduled to work. They were compensated $150 per shift, whether they were called in or not. If they were called in, the employee received $150 in compensation in addition to being paid for the hours they worked.
Smith broke down for commissioners every shift since the policy was approved via a handout that detailed the patterns of attendance by county employees. Now employees are getting a boost with what Commissioner Todd Yates referred to as a “pay-to-ride bonus” of $200 for emergency workers.
One thing remains clear. Those who game the system by using sick time are not reaping the benefits of the program.
“If you call out sick during the two-week [pay] period, you are not allowed to participate in this program,” Smith said on Jan. 5. “I think this policy ensures two things: it may get these part-timers into play, and it stops some of the sick time.
“As I think I said last meeting, like Rambo, if you’re scamming sick time, I’m going to find you. Well, I’m going to take it a step further. They’re going to eliminate themselves from what I call the bonus round if they do that.”
Under a separate policy implemented for all county employees last month, any Davidson County worker who is out for three unscheduled occurrences or is more than 30 minutes late for work more than seven times in a six-month period may be subject to disciplinary action. According to the policy, one occurrence can include up to three days of absences if an employee is out for an illness such as the flu. After three consecutive days, the employee may be eligible for family leave or require a doctor’s note, which is a valid use under the policy.
Department directors and their supervisors will be responsible for reviewing employee use of benefit time and reporting multiple occurrences to human resources for action.
Smith said that the updated policy was not to punish those who are using paid time off, but it is specifically targeted for those employees who were “chronically absent or tardy.” The prompting for the policy and program, according to Smith, is a problem many counties in North Carolina and across the country are having: staffing shortages.
Davidson County EMS reportedly had 15 unfilled staff positions in December.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
