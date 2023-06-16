DAVIDSON COUNTY — Elderly and disabled residents who need to keep cool during the summer months will be able to get some relief from a county agency.
Davidson County Senior Services again is hosting the Operation Fan/Heat Relief program, designed to reduce heat-related illnesses for seniors and those with disabilities in Davidson County.
Contributions from Duke Energy Carolinas through the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services provide fans to those in need during summer months.
To qualify for a fan, applicants must:
• Live in Davidson County.
• Be an adult who is 60 or older or has a disability.
• Have a home situation where a threat to health and well-being exists.
Fans are available for pickup at the Davidson County Senior Center in Lexington (555-B West Center St. Ext.) and Thomasville (211 West Colonial Drive).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.