DAVIDSON COUNTY — The Davidson County Public Library System will observe National Library Card Sign-Up Month during September. As part of the celebration, patrons with lost or damaged cards can replace them for free.
The characters Ember and Wade from Disney and Pixar’s movie “Elemental” are serving as the spokespersons for this year’s National Library Card Sign-up Month. The month’s emphasis coincides with the start of the traditional school year as a reminder that a library card provides an assortment of physical and electronic resources that help students learn.
A library card is not only the key to accessing the physical collections of the library, including books, audiobooks, magazines, DVDs and Blu-Rays, but also provides access to invaluable digital resources that support every stage of life. In addition to resources, all Davidson County Public Libraries offer engaging programming for people of all ages. Examples include storytimes, crafts, book clubs and more.
“Davidson County Public Library has something for everyone, from beginning readers to lifelong learners. As the new school year starts, make sure the student in your family has a library card, an essential school supply,” said county library director Sheila Killebrew.
Davidson County Public Library is composed of five branches located in Lexington, Thomasville, North Davidson, Denton and West Davidson, in addition to the Davidson County Historical Museum and a systemwide bookmobile. For more information, visit https://www.co.davidson.nc.us/274/Library.
