DAVIDSON COUNTY — The Davidson County Public Library System will observe National Library Card Sign-Up Month during September. As part of the celebration, patrons with lost or damaged cards can replace them for free.

The characters Ember and Wade from Disney and Pixar’s movie “Elemental” are serving as the spokespersons for this year’s National Library Card Sign-up Month. The month’s emphasis coincides with the start of the traditional school year as a reminder that a library card provides an assortment of physical and electronic resources that help students learn.