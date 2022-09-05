DAVIDSON COUNTY — A platform created by Yale students is credited for saving lives in Davidson County.
Rob Wilson, director of the Davidson County 911 Center, explained the county’s use of a product he is touting as a primary factor in the improvement of communication between residents and emergency services. In March, Wilson said he became aware of a web-based product that facilitates the use of video to 911 centers at no additional cost to the county.
Founded in 2019 by three Yale undergraduates who had personally been impacted by the school shooting epidemic in America, a company called Prepared was launched to allow teachers and administrators to communicate quickly and more easily during emergencies. Hundreds of schools across the United States partnered with the company to bring the software to their campuses.
On May 16, Davidson County began using Prepared software in its day-to-day 911 operations.
“We were the first 911 center in North Carolina to use the software, and to date remain the 911 center with the highest system usage percentage of the software across the country,” Wilson said. “We’ve used it in a lot of situations where we have eyes on the scene and have been able to give that scene information to first responders that we would have never had before without this application.
“We now know what’s going on [at the scene] where we didn’t before.”
It has represented a revelation for emergency communication, Wilson said.
Despite the fact that nearly 90% calls come from cell phones, the legacy 911 infrastructure was built based on the use of landlines. Prepared software allows 911 centers to pivot, receiving a livestream of photos, videos, text and GPS information from callers.
It is now the fastest-growing 911 software in the country, according to Wilson.
Davidson County Board of Commissioners Chairman Steve Shell asked Wilson at the board’s first meeting in September whether Wilson had coordinated his effort with school officials. County Manager Casey Smith indicated that he plans to speak with Davidson County Schools Superintendent Emily Lipe about the county’s use of Prepared.
“I think it would be a good idea to sit down with the superintendents,” Shell said. “Bring them in and show them what you’ve got here, because I think that’s a great tool for first responders.”
Wilson credited Prepared co-founder and CEO Michael Chime for his contributions, saying the software has already assisted in Davidson County rescue efforts.
The premise of Prepared was developed in 2019 when a group of Yale University students created an app that would put tools in the palm of a user’s hand to report a dangerous situation. With the use of a button, the Prepared app lets users report crucial details about a scene to the people around them and a 911 dispatcher.
The software is designed to ask for location so that whatever communication is needed remains one touch away. Originally developed by Chime and Yale undergrads Dylan Gleicher and Neal Soni, Prepared creates a conduit between the 911 caller and dispatcher.
One of the ways in which the software has improved calls has been in instances of de-escalating domestic violence situations, according to Wilson. He explained that the screen can be obscured from attackers by the victims of domestic incidents who would attempt to report data to the dispatcher.
Additionally, county employees are limited in some instances as to what they can see and disseminate.
“We have the ability to blur the image so when we’re taking the phone call, if there’s something going on on-scene, we can blur the image on our part and still record clear video for public record,” Wilson said. “I think that’s one of the things that has helped with the product being adopted so quickly across the country.
“Staff does not display the audio or video unless it’s necessary. They don’t view the footage unless it is required as a condition of employment.”
The product’s creators began their efforts amid the backdrop of the Parkland, Florida shooting. During that incident, it took crucial minutes to initiate a lockdown on campus, while the emergency itself lasted only six. The use of walkie-talkies, PA systems and other antiquated technology factored in the time it took to communicate.
In response, Chime, Gleicher and Soni created a feature on the app that helped streamline rapid communication between teachers, staff and students. Having received grant funding, Chime left school and focused exclusively on developing the app.
Upon completion, hundreds of schools began using the technology and several local governments joined the growing list of users. Davidson County is one such beneficiary.
Check back in a future edition of the TIMES for additional information on the use of Prepared technology in a successful life-saving attempt by a Davidson County employee.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
