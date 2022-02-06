DAVIDSON COUNTY — An incentive program instituted by the Davidson County Board of Commissioners years ago is still yielding cost savings, county staff presented at a recent board meeting.
Performance-based budgeting (PBB) is a verbal understanding between the board and department heads that those department heads are able to bank savings in their operating budget, up to 8% of their amended operating budget each year, for future use. Jason Martin, assistant county manager, explained last week during his annual report that county staff continues to search for hidden value in the assets the departments accrue each year.
“This is a presentation I enjoy doing,” Martin said. “The reason being, this [allows us] to talk about some of the good things that we’ve done here at the county over the last year, particularly with the ingenuity of our department heads and folks out there saving money in their departments.”
Martin pointed to the reallocation of savings in several departments to causes that benefit county departments and residents, including one from his own office that helped improve the county’s animal shelter. Other recognitions were made for potential life-saving measures brought about by the ability to save a few dollars.
“We really did some amazing stuff this year,” Martin said. “Some of these projects are big and they’re very eye-grabbing. Starting with the county manager’s office, out of our savings that we have, we donated that for animal shelter upgrades. This is for canopies over the area out back, much improved over tarps on top of fences. EMS and the fire marshal’s office bought drones that they’ve been able to use for fires, for a number of things since they’ve gotten them.”
Jane Kiker, who will be retiring soon as the county’s finance director, received the Government Finance Outstanding Achievement award, the 33rd consecutive year that the Davidson County finance department has claimed the award. Debbie Harris, clerk to the Davidson County Board of Commissioners, was named clerk of the year.
Harris has worked for Davidson County for 19 years. Along with being the clerk to the board of county commissioners, she is also a paralegal. She has served on numerous committees over the years and is a member of the association’s board of directors. She has held the offices of secretary, treasurer, and this year will be vice president of the association.
Also at Thursday’s informational meeting, Martin announced the PBB employee of the year, an honor that went to Terry Myers, heavy equipment and safety supervisor with Davidson County Solid Waste. Myers was able to find savings through research on maintenance and repairs on equipment at the landfill, mitigating a significant cost to the county. The typical John Deere heavy equipment and safety technician costs $150 per hour, plus a $75 travel charge, according to Martin.
The Davidson County employee was able to find savings of about $55 per hour, ultimately saving the county $25,000 last year.
“This was my favorite PBB book this year, of the seven or so I’ve been involved in, because of the projects,” County Manager Casey Smith said. “We’ve done a lot of things to advance this over the years. … Jason’s right. We put this on the web, we try to promote it. People see what they get for their money, in terms of putting in tax dollars into the government.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.