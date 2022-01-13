DAVIDSON COUNTY — Amid soaring case numbers and continuing debate about U.S. vaccine mandates, the Davidson County Board of Commissioners must wait a while longer for a ruling from the nation’s highest court.
Last Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments to challenge President Joe Biden’s vaccine or testing mandate for companies with more than 100 employees. At the time of the county commissioners’ most recent meeting Tuesday, no word had been received on whether the court would uphold a lower circuit court’s ruling to allow the mandate.
In anticipation of this month’s hearings by the U.S. Supreme Court on federal vaccine and testing mandates, Davidson County Manager Casey Smith presented county commissioners with information and requested guidance. The board of commissioners determined the best course of action would be to await any decision from the Supreme Court or lower court if the issue is kicked back to another court.
Any potential action was further delayed as the court offered no definitive word as of Wednesday.
“Two other litmus tests they had to meet, if I understood,” Smith said. “Financial burden on society was one. I’ll leave that one to your imagination. The other one is ... [that] it just says 100 employees. When you put 100 employees in a building the size of a football field, it’s very different than 500 employees sitting in an 800-square-foot building. They didn’t do a really good job of defining that.”
In November, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stopped the implementation of the executive order. A month later, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned that ruling.
Davidson County has insisted, both verbally and with a resolution passed recently, that it would not enforce any such mandate.
Fines associated with willful noncompliance are listed at “$13,600 per incident,” with a maximum of $136,000 per incident, which could fall to the county to pay if upheld.
According to Smith, this mandate would impact roughly 400-500 county employees.
Medical and religious exemptions are allowed in some specific cases, though Smith said the medical exemptions require proof of allergy to chemicals in the vaccines. Religious exemptions do not seem to be as stringent, the county manager acknowledged.
The muddied waters left commissioners unwilling to provide any direction to Smith and staff on the issue while they wait to hear more from the court.
“We don’t need to be implementing anything until we find out,” Commissioner Fred McClure said. “I wouldn’t want to go ahead and ask people to present a shot card and then the decision go the other way.”
Thomasville City Schools attempted a preliminary voluntary study over the last month, an unofficial scratchpad of roughly how many employees and families in their district are vaccinated. TCS Superintendent Cate Gentry said the schools made little headway with the exercise.
“We did do a survey to try and ascertain voluntary data from some of our families and staff about their vaccine status,” Gentry said. “We did not get much participation from our families and our students. We had about 130 of our staff members provide information. That’s probably about a little more than a third of our staff members.”
