DAVIDSON COUNTY — A boom in the demand for houses in areas of Davidson County already feeling the effects from an influx of manufacturing operations led the local government to make a change to its housing ordinances.
Commissioners voted 7-0 at their second regular August meeting to increase lot sizes in specific areas of the county from a mandatory 30,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet. Davidson County Planning Director Scott Leonard said that board members and staff are trying to answer what the county believes is a problem of too much development in certain areas.
He said their attempts have been to preserve some land, slow the number of houses being built in congested areas and address the stress on schools, EMS and fire departments.
“For the most part during those 20 years or so [1994-2015], most of the development occurred in the northern part of our county, which is in the watershed region,” Leonard said. “What’s different today that wasn’t there last year is that outside of those watershed areas, we’re now seeing developments occur throughout the county.”
Leonard cautioned that any adjustment to ordinances would have an effect on the willingness of land developers to construct new housing subdivisions in Davidson County. He warned against making a unilateral move to 40,000 square feet across the board for lots throughout the county.
Much of the increased demand for houses in Davidson County is attributed to the county’s successful recruitment of EGGER to the Linwood area and, most recently, Nucor, which has committed to building a plant in Silver Valley. Davidson’s location along Interstate 85 has always been a draw for developers, but recent years have seen a tremendous increase in demand.
What once was an issue facing the northern part of the county, where overcrowding led to the construction of new middle and high schools at Oak Grove, now is drawing closer to urban areas of the county.
“Our pressures for development are occurring along the I-85 corridor more so than just wanting to live near Clemmons, Kernersville and Winston,” Leonard said. “They’re now wanting access to a highway to get to Charlotte and Raleigh, and this is where we’re seeing the pressure as well. I’m getting phone calls from people living in South Carolina wanting to know why they’re getting letters from developers because they have property on the interstate.
“We understand and anticipate that the pressure will come along those urbanized areas of Lexington and Thomasville.”
A public hearing was held prior to the decision to increase lot sizes. Several residents cited overcrowded schools as a reason for their support of an increase in restrictions placed on developers.
Randy Thomason, owner of Thomason Realty Group at High Rock Lake, countered that since the construction of the county’s newest schools, no other institution has reached its capacity. He also warned that limitations placed on more houses being built would further exacerbate a growing problem locally.
Thomason said that in January 2003, there were 818 listings of houses available in Davidson County. In the five years following the recession, he explained that people were losing their houses, causing an oversupply.
That recession then eased and the number of available houses slowly declined. No other recent period has represented quite so drastic a change in available housing as the last 18 months, which Thomason said has demonstrated a vast undersupply of housing.
“We are down to 358 homes in Davidson County on the market,” Thomason said. “That includes houses, townhomes, condos and manufactured housing. That is a gross undersupply of product. If you look at this trend at any other time on the market, we would have had anywhere from 800 to 1,500 houses on the market, depending on what year you pick.”
Five years ago Thomason said the median sale price of homes was at $129,000 in Davidson County. In 2022, that price has more than doubled with the median home price in the county rising to $269,000.
Leonard acknowledged the escalation in housing costs and requested that changes be made in watershed districts in the northern areas of the county, limiting to 40,000 square feet per lot by density. That, he hopes, will slow down the school population problem in the northern reaches of the county, as well as the West Davidson community.
The planning director continued by saying he recommends allowing major subdivisions, constituted by anything more than 10 lots, to develop at 20,000-square-foot lot sizes. The board of commissioners elected to temporarily increase that number to 30,000 square feet, pending review by the planning and zoning board.
“We know the development cost is higher than it ever has been,” Leonard said. “We know that if we go to 40,000 square feet and 30,000 square feet, some of the developers who have spoken here today will walk away from this county. We understand that. We believe that others may come back in, because history shows us that that takes place.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
