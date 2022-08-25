DAVIDSON COUNTY — A boom in the demand for houses in areas of Davidson County already feeling the effects from an influx of manufacturing operations led the local government to make a change to its housing ordinances.

Commissioners voted 7-0 at their second regular August meeting to increase lot sizes in specific areas of the county from a mandatory 30,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet. Davidson County Planning Director Scott Leonard said that board members and staff are trying to answer what the county believes is a problem of too much development in certain areas.

