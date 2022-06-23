DAVIDSON COUNTY — As the budget process for Davidson County wound down this month, two organizations which are not annual staples of the proceedings presented some of their work for Davidson County Board of Commissioners.
Chris Phelps, executive director at Tourism Recreation Investment Partnership for Davidson County, explained to commissioners that the relationship between his organization and Davidson County Parks and Recreation is significant in achieving goals for bringing visitors to the area. Phelps said he and Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Marshburn “keep each other busy,” talking on the phone “five times a day.”
A three-to-four year outlook designed to encourage outdoor hiking, biking, canoeing and camping was jump started by $70,000 in grants obtained by Phelps’ team to facilitate maintenance of the Yadkin River Trail. Phelps also gave a plug for the Davidson County Local Food Network and lauded the N.C. Department of Agriculture’s pilot app program, which locates farm-related tourist destinations for the 51 million visitors who come to the state every year.
Of his group, Phelps said so much goes on behind the scenes that is rarely recognized.
“Everything that’s done is done through volunteer labor, through people who live here in the county and want to see it thrive and improve and want to see the quality of life for everyone improved,” said Phelps, who added that part of the ongoing work pertains to an educational component which currently has his organization trying to “get into the schools.”
Commissioner Karen Watford vouched for the work of TRIP, saying she has been amazed at what the individuals who participate in the beautification of the county have been able to accomplish. While serving as a member of TRIP’s board, Watford said she learned that the organization’s role is pivotal in trying to promote the county.
In speaking with Phelps and requesting that he present information for the board, she said one of the items she wanted to highlight was the dollars he has raised without asking the county for more money.
“People just don’t have any idea of the work that’s going on in the background, the number of volunteers and what we’re trying to do to promote our county, especially to get people outside,” Watford said. “I know some of us are getting older, but we’ve got to look toward the future to help our people.”
Commissioners also received input from Sandy Motley, who has been director of Davidson Medical Ministries for 30 years. Motley was not lobbying for money on behalf of the private nonprofit, but instead asked that commissioners consider diverting funding received from the opioid settlement to those actively working to combat substance abuse, the “boots on the ground,” so to speak.
Motley promoted DC Connect, which is a yearlong strategic plan for homeless residents in Davidson County, as well as those suffering from substance use and those who attempt to rebuild post-incarceration. The mission of the organization, she said, is to connect all of the county’s resources so that residents of Davidson County are not asked to bounce from agency to agency to get help.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
