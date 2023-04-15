DAVIDSON COUNTY — A recent resolution by the Davidson County Board of Commissioners prompted a closer look at the breakdown in communication between the county’s health board, commissioners and staff.

Davidson County Health Director Lillian Koontz presented her findings to the board of health this month in an attempt to provide a scope of information pertaining to attempts by commissioners to supplant the authority of the health board. Koontz said she was asked by the board of health to determine what the resolution was about and how the impetus behind it could be focused.

