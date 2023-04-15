DAVIDSON COUNTY — A recent resolution by the Davidson County Board of Commissioners prompted a closer look at the breakdown in communication between the county’s health board, commissioners and staff.
Davidson County Health Director Lillian Koontz presented her findings to the board of health this month in an attempt to provide a scope of information pertaining to attempts by commissioners to supplant the authority of the health board. Koontz said she was asked by the board of health to determine what the resolution was about and how the impetus behind it could be focused.
Communication and data were mentioned by commissioners as issues that prompted them to call for a public hearing on April 24 to consider takeover of the health board.
A timeline of events was constructed by Koontz and Janna Walker, PIO at the health department, to characterize communication between the health department and county staff and commissioners. The timeline began in 2019, but was interrupted by the pandemic in 2020, when Koontz said the department began to lose staff members.
After two years of fighting to provide for the immediate needs of county residents through the COVID-19 pandemic, Koontz said she was contacted in July 2022 by County Manager Casey Smith with an inquiry.
“I received an email from the county manager requesting us to provide weekly data about what was going on in environmental health,” Koontz said. “This was really important and necessary. Our environmental health program was getting really far behind, and we were short staffed.”
Koontz said she was asked to provide how many open applications the department had, what new applications were on hand and what work had been done during the week. The health director included the report she provided that week in her packet of information that was converted to a PowerPoint presentation for those in attendance at the most recent board of health meeting.
Every Friday, Koontz said she attempted to gather the data requested and submit it to the county manager’s office.
Out of 11 authorized positions in environmental health, Koontz said the department has lost 15 people in three years. Of those 15, one individual indicated that his departure was due to a $25,000 sign-on bonus offered by Rowan County. Two others cited better overall pay, one went to the Army and two retired.
Koontz said that in April 2020, three individuals declined positions due to salary. In September 2020, two more individuals declined positions due to salary. One person was set to be hired that year, but was unable to successfully make it through the state-mandated program.
Two years later, in April 2022, the health director said that three more individuals turned down job offers due to salary and one more did not call back. Later last year, Koontz indicated that Davidson County’s Human Resources department instructed her to hold off on hiring on-site wastewater positions until further notice.
“We’ve been told to hold applications,” Koontz said. “I believe that there’s some recruitment that’s going on outside the health department, but I’ve been told not to process any applications received.”
When asked by Commissioner Fred McClure at the April 6 commissioners’ meeting whether human resources handles the county’s interviewing and hiring process, Davidson County Human Resources Director Tony Dill said his department does not.
“We manage the applicant flow, applications and how they flow to different departments,” Dill said. “We do not get involved unless we’re asked to get involved in the interview process.”
Koontz outlined a process of a recruiting agency brought in on June 2, 2022 by the county manager’s office to find a candidate for a vacant on-site wastewater position with the Davidson County Health Department. Within a little more than a week, Koontz said the organization found a candidate, but that person did not have necessary qualifications for the position.
The salary being offered at that time for the position was between $50,000 and $60,000, she said. After speaking with 200 candidates statewide, the agency separated from the contract with the county due to the inability to find an employee at that salary.
The health director said she communicated in August 2020 to the county manager that staffing issues could negatively impact builders’ ability to complete projects. According to Koontz, a graphic was provided in 2021 to the county to depict that environmental health had been fully staffed for just 39 days over the span of three years.
In August 2022, Koontz said a headhunter hired by the county was asked for tips after the health department was turned down by two candidates due to salary. In response, the county permitted staff to drive department vehicles home and were allowed to log weekend overtime hours.
Commissioners have offered in meetings throughout the last three years that they wish to play a more hands-on part of processes pertaining to public health. Commissioner Steve Shell, in particular, has cited what he believes are communication issues. Similar to the sentiments expressed by Commissioner James Shores at the April board of health meeting, Shell provided his thoughts on Koontz’s assumed belief that measures taken by the county indicate its dissatisfaction with her job performance.
“The director seems to think that we are going to get rid of the director. That’s not our intention at all,” Shell said. “Our intention is that the vision is clearer when you have a unified front. ... We need to be part of the process.”
The public hearing scheduled for April 24 to determine control of the board of health will be held on the fourth floor of the Davidson County Government Building at 913 Greensboro St., Lexington.
kennedy@tvilletimes.com | 336-888-3578
