THOMASVILLE — A proposal that would have located a new Dollar General store at the corner of Lee Road and N.C. Highway 109 in Thomasville was nixed by Davidson County Board of Commissioners at its most recent meeting.
Due to the complaints of many of the area’s residents and unaddressed fire code issues of existing Dollar General stores in Davidson County, commissioners rejected the request to rezone the property to accommodate another store location. Davidson County Attorney Chuck Frye brought before the board concerns stemming from the findings of the county fire marshal in his evaluation of stores in the county.
“The fire marshal is here tonight, and he will tender evidence to the board that, in the last several years, he has found 213 violations of the fire code at the current Dollar General stores that exist in the county,” Frye said. “That’s significant because it is his perception — and I share that perception — that the business plan of Dollar General is such that the problems they experience in their other stores, primarily lack of adequate storage for new merchandise that comes in, prevents egress from the store in the event of an emergency.
“Not only have they had this problem, but they haven’t adequately and responsibly addressed that problem. It may be an appropriate question for the board tonight: How is this store going to be different?”
Davidson County Fire Marshal Danny Ward did in fact confirm that a lengthy list of violations exists at stores in various parts of the county. He explained that the primary cause for concern was the obstruction to exits of the store by merchandise that hasn’t properly been stored.
“It’s either obstructed or inoperable due to a hardware issue, partial or full blockage due to stock,” Ward said. “In some cases, the door gets stuck. … When you obstruct or have hardware issues, or cause that egress to no longer be operable, you have negated its reliability.”
Commissioners also heard from several of the hundreds who signed a statement of opposition to the proposed new store location that would have brought the retail chain to the southern end of Thomasville. Concerns centering around traffic, environmental impact and crime were made known to board members, as was the irritation with the idea of building what would have been the fourth Dollar General store within a five-mile radius.
Opposition documents contained signatures from a substantial number of Davidson County residents who did not wish to see the area in which they live lose more rural land area. One of the signatures belonged to Elizabeth Thornbrough, an 84-year-old resident, who also offered a written statement.
“I live on Kennedy Road, which Lee Road is off of. I’ve owned this property for many years,” Thornbrough said. “There are already many Dollar Generals in the area, we don’t need another one. … I’d like to retain some trees and country setting in the area. I am worried about the increase[d] traffic. It is a dangerous intersection already.”
Daniel Almazan of Teramore Development spoke as one of the interested parties in adding the store location. He spoke in favor of the request, but contended he would not be opposed to ceasing further Dollar General projects until violations are addressed.
“Obviously, I am disappointed as a developer to hear this for the first time,” Almazan said. “I’d like to find out who’s not doing what. … We’ve got issues that the county attorney has brought forth regarding several stores with ongoing violations and a history of violations. On the one hand, I can deal with the things having to do with our stores, and I’d like to offer that we can do something countywide, but we didn’t have the opportunity to have someone from Dollar General at the table.
“While I can’t fix those things in tonight’s meeting, what I can do is commit to the fire marshal that in the future, we would be fine as a developer saying that because he has to sign off on building permits … I don’t have a problem with him saying that until we get these things resolved, nothing is being built here.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
