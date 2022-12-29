DAVIDSON COUNTY — Expired legislation brought about by the General Assembly years ago in the wake of House Bill 2, commonly referred to as “the bathroom bill,” has left municipalities and other government institutions with decisions regarding protected classes.
A domino effect has ensued over the last two years from the lapsed legislation, and the trickle-down effect has now reached Davidson County Schools. School officials, government officials and parents are tuned into potential policy changes that could come as early as January.
On Dec. 1, 2020, key provisions of House Bill 142 expired, restoring the ability of municipalities in North Carolina to enact nondiscrimination ordinances prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
HB 142 was a compromise bill to 2016’s controversial, and now repealed, House Bill 2. HB 2 prevented cities and towns from adopting widespread non-discrimination protections and forced trans people to use bathrooms and locker rooms according to their gender assigned at birth. The latter portion of the legislation was repealed as part of the compromise bill.
With the end of HB 142, cities and towns are now able to adopt measures to protect the LGBTQ+ community. DCS is set to take up those issues, according to Matt Alspaugh, an individual who ran for Davidson County Board of Education this year.
Alspaugh told Davidson County Board of Commissioners this month that policy changes related to gender identity and sexual orientation are scheduled to be voted on Jan. 9.
The DCS non-discrimination policy currently protects students from discrimination by school officials based on “race, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, religion, veteran status, age or disability.” Officials also cannot retaliate against a student or employee exercising rights made available through state or federal law, including prohibiting retaliation for reporting violations of the non-discrimination policy.
Proposed additions to the policy would include new protections for four classifications as a subset to sex, which would make provisions for “pregnancy, childbirth, sexual orientation and gender identity.”
Alspaugh contends that parents are concerned about the enforcement of this policy and how it may affect students who are not included in these provisions. Specifically, he addressed Davidson County commissioners earlier this month regarding the possibilities it could create.
“Commissioners, if they pass this and put gender identity in the list as a protected group as part of our discrimination policy, it opens a Pandora’s box,” Alspaugh said. “That brings left-wing wokism right into Lexington and right into every school that we have. We have no idea of the unintended consequences.”
Alspaugh claims he spoke to more than 1,000 county residents as he campaigned for school board and said that no one he spoke to wanted this policy. No one else spoke on the issue at the December commissioners meeting, and the board did not comment, as is the custom for public address during regularly-scheduled meetings.
A small contingent of parents continue to frequent school board meetings to protest various policies, many of which now pertain to sexual identity. The group is constituted by a remnant of a larger group of parents who protested county policies pertaining to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021.
Residents in support of and opposed to these and other proposed county policies are permitted to speak at regular board meetings. The next regular meeting is set for Jan. 9.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.