DAVIDSON COUNTY — An installment from the second settlement in the ongoing payouts from opioid litigation has arrived, Davidson County officials said at a recent budget workshop.
County Manager Casey Smith said the county has received funding from a second settlement with Allergen, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. The county will ultimately receive a total of $10 million with the second settlement, to be distributed over 18 years, bringing the county’s grand total to $22.5 million.
County Attorney Chuck Frye extrapolated on the terms of the second agreement, saying that distributors have begun issuing payments as their portion of the settlement after manufacturers did the same in the preceding months.
“There was a formula by which it was determined how much each county and each municipality would get,” Frye said. “It looked in large part, not just to population, but to the significance of the opioid issue within that county. We suspect that the same formula will be used in wave two.”
In the summer of 2021, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced a $26 billion agreement between several states with pending lawsuits against pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal, McKesson and Amerisource Bergen. It also included Johnson & Johnson and Purdue Pharma, which manufactured opioids.
North Carolina was said to be in line to receive an estimated $850 million in funding over a span of 18 years from the agreement. In North Carolina, 80% of the money goes directly to local counties and larger municipalities for treatment, prevention and education.
The agreement resolved thousands of claims from both state and local governments across the country, including Davidson County, which filed lawsuits against the pharmaceutical companies in federal and state courts.
According to legal representation that worked with the county on its lawsuit, inflection points showed a tremendous increase in the use of opioids in the last 30 years that correlate with marketing campaigns. In the 1990s, pharmaceutical companies launched false marketing campaigns to provide medical professionals and the public with information downplaying the addictive qualities of opioids.
In 2016, researchers from the CDC estimated the annual economic burden of prescription opioid abuse in the U.S. at $78.4 billion.
From 2000-19, more than 16,500 North Carolinians died from an accidental opioid overdose.
In 2018, the county board of commissioners weighed costs and benefits associated with the possibility of joining other counties in suing opioid manufacturers and distributors. The board joined the fight against opioid manufacturers and distributors in September 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.