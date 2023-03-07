DAVIDSON COUNTY — An installment from the second settlement in the ongoing payouts from opioid litigation has arrived, Davidson County officials said at a recent budget workshop.

County Manager Casey Smith said the county has received funding from a second settlement with Allergen, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. The county will ultimately receive a total of $10 million with the second settlement, to be distributed over 18 years, bringing the county’s grand total to $22.5 million.

Trending Videos