DAVIDSON COUNTY —Since March 2020, the role of a Davidson County school board member has been transformed.
Concerns regarding how the board of education would handle the looming pandemic was the first in a series of dominoes that have resulted in a more stressful environment than the one elected officials walked into. Now more than two years into that dynamic shift, Davidson County Schools Chairman Alan Beck is taking measures to address compensation in response to the demands.
Pay for school board members could soon be increased, as the per diem for monthly meetings, called meetings, committee meetings, graduations and board retreats will likely see an increase.
“We have not had an increase in our per diem for 22 years and two months,” Beck said. “Because board communications greatly increased during the pandemic, the public is expecting increased availability of board members. Phone calls and emails have grown exponentially, and stress has grown in every aspect of our duties.”
Currently, each school board member is paid $120 per meeting, including the vice chairperson. The board chairperson is paid $150 per monthly meeting.
Beck asked for per diem to increase from $120 to $150 for board members and for the board’s vice chair to go from $120 to $180. Likewise, he requested the board chair’s per diem to go from $150 to $180.
The school board already budgeted for the increase. No additional money from the county will be necessary to fund the increase.
Commissioner Todd Yates proposed the board of commissioners take a look at all three of the school systems in Davidson County, including both Lexington and Thomasville city schools. The conversation surrounding potential changes in compensation for the two city school systems remains ongoing.
“I think we need to pay them all the same; it would only be fair,” Yates said. “I guess that Alan could argue that they have the biggest school system, but you’re still doing the same job, pretty much.”
Beck said he wouldn’t argue the point either way, deferring to the suggestion Yates made. In all, Davidson County operates 37 schools. Thomasville City Schools has four schools and Lexington City Schools has seven schools.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
