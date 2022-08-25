DAVIDSON COUNTY — Commissioners in Davidson County received an update this week on a list of goals county department heads are compiling for consideration by the N.C. Association of County Commissioners.
After working with all 100 counties from across the state to compile a comprehensive list of proposals, the NCACC announces what it considers primary issues of concern each year at an annual conference. The association then sets priorities for the General Assembly to take up in 2023.
Among the issues county department heads found to be most important locally, Davidson County Health Director Lillian Koontz passed along a request from the North Carolina Association of Local Health Directors. That association is asking for increased funding via general aid to allow local health departments to bridge individual funding gaps in their county post-pandemic.
Davidson County Library Director Sheila Killebrew provided information on state aid to public libraries that was cut drastically in 2008 during the recession. That aid has not been fully restored since that time.
This fiscal year, the legislature granted extra non-recurring state aid on top of recurring state aid. Killebrew’s request would be to make the non-recurring aid ($10 million) recurring, which would return the level of aid to pre-recession levels. She indicates the funding is much needed considering the population growth in the state.
Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons is formally opposing State Bill 300, which would mandate a year to get any new jailer certified. Simmons indicates that sheriffs have a tough enough time filling jailer positions. Insufficient number of jail schools prevent law enforcement from fulfilling the new requirements, according to Simmons.
In June, the Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission voted to pursue rule-making authority to require individuals to obtain training prior to their certification and prior to working as a deputy sheriff, detention officer or telecommunicator, with a proposed effective date of July 1, 2023. This was in response to SB300.
“We need to reverse this bill if possible,” Simmons said. “Many of the sheriffs in the state are fighting this, and we could use any help we can get.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
