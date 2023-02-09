DAVIDSON COUNTY — A four-month study of housing growth by Davidson County Planning and Zoning yielded recommendations from the board this month to slow and redistribute population increases in the county.
Davidson County Planning Director Scott Leonard told the Davidson County Board of Commissioners at its February informational meeting that recent changes have proven effective.
“Back in August 2022, this board decided with all of the growth that was occurring in Davidson County, something needed to be done to slow it to some degree,” Leonard said. “The board decided to increase the minimum lot sizes throughout the county from 20,000 square feet, which is roughly half of an acre, to 40,000 in the watershed district and 30,000 outside the watershed district.”
Important factors were considered, and discussions with school administrators and developers allowed the planning board to make determinations on what would be most appropriate for the county’s residential developments. Among the recommendations by the planning board, a requirement for developers to be held responsible for maintaining all roads within a new development until they are taken over by NCDOT is gaining traction.
Bonds were also suggested by the board for all developments of more than 10 lots, totaling 10% of the overall cost of road construction plus a 25% contingency, to expire only when taken over by NCDOT.
These and other changes come as a result of the boom in demand for houses in areas of Davidson County already feeling the effects from an influx of manufacturing operations. Arcadia and Midway are still seeing the greatest pressure from population growth, Leonard said.
Much of the increased demand for houses in Davidson County is attributed to the county’s successful recruitment of EGGER to the Linwood area and, most recently, Nucor, which has committed to building a plant in Silver Valley. What once was an issue only facing the northern part of the county, where overcrowding led to the construction of new middle and high schools at Oak Grove, is now spreading out to other areas of the county.
Access to Interstate 85 and relative proximity to Charlotte and Raleigh continue to play a factor.
At a recent proposal for townhomes to be built on property in Wallburg, commissioners heard that Wallburg Elementary is over capacity, so Leonard was asked to bring a greater breadth of knowledge to the subsequent meeting.
“Some of the things you asked me as a board to obtain are what is the situation in Wallburg, and then also what is a comparable development nearby,” Leonard said last year. “How many children can we expect out of a development that is proposing 129 new homes?”
According to Leonard, his findings indicate that 40 elementary school-age children are expected from 129 new homes. That number represents 7.4% of the total capacity at Wallburg, which is struggling with its growing population.
“The capacity of Wallburg Elementary is 538 students without the pods they have out there,” Leonard said. “Current enrollment is 736, so they’re almost 200 over capacity at Wallburg.”
