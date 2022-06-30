DAVIDSON COUNTY — Unanimous approval of Davidson County’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget ensures the property tax will remain unchanged from the previous year.
A $154.8 million budget initially proposed in May for the upcoming year gained the support of all seven members of the Davidson County Board of Commissioners with a few alterations. The county will maintain the rate of 54 cents per $100 of property valuation that has been in place for decades.
One of the alterations was to the $27,140 increase to this year’s allocation that was requested by Tourism Recreation Investment Partnership for Davidson County (TRIP), including a one-time cost of $7,200 for equipment. The proposed allocation increase would have been reduced to roughly $20,000 in ensuing years.
Commissioner Todd Yates expressed concern with the amount, saying he could support a smaller increase, ultimately settling on $17,200 for this year, decreasing to $10,000 next year.
“It’s a little hard for me to do all of that after what we just went through with the school board here,” Yates said. “It’s hard for me to take that big of a bite at the apple for TRIP. I can probably do some of that, but not all of it. After we had an hour-long conversation about school board pay, I can’t just jump on the bandwagon.”
The issue Yates was referencing regarding the Davidson County Board of Education involved the first increase in per diem for members in 22 years. Previously, each school board member was paid $120 per meeting, including the vice chairperson. The board chairperson was paid $150 per monthly meeting.
Board Chairman Alan Beck asked for per diem to increase from $120 to $150 for board members and for the board’s vice chair to go from $120 to $180. Likewise, he requested the board chair’s per diem to go from $150 to $180.
The school board already budgeted for the increase. No additional money from the county was necessary to fund the increase.
Yates proposed the board of commissioners take a look at all three of the school systems in Davidson County, including both Lexington and Thomasville city schools. As a result, Yates’ motion, which gained approval from all but one commissioner, was to provide a flat $300 monthly stipend to each school board member and $350 to each board chair in both Thomasville and Lexington city schools.
Likewise, Commissioner Karen Watford made a motion to pay the county school board members a flat rate of $400 and $450 per month, rather than the per-meeting request from Beck. Commissioner Fred McClure voted no to both, stating his desire to see the school boards control their own budgets.
Beck said he wouldn’t argue the point either way, deferring to the suggestion Yates made that members be compensated by month rather than by meeting. He did, however, say that he felt disappointed in what he perceived as a lack of trust from commissioners.
In all, Davidson County operates 37 schools. Thomasville City Schools has four schools and Lexington City Schools has seven schools.
“I just felt like there’s a lot of distrust in this,” Beck said. “That’s what I thought would be fair, and it’s less than what y’all are saying, so I don’t think it’s overly fair.”
Per pupil spending for Davidson County, Thomasville and Lexington school systems increases from $1,246.78 per student to $1,303.51 in the new budget, bringing with it a $968,000 increase to the education sector of the budget, or 2.65% more than last year. The upcoming year’s proposal also maintains $3.7 million in capital funding provided to the schools, as well as an additional $102,000 for Davidson-Davie Community College above what it received in 2021-22.
The budget breakdown by department yields funding to general government this year at a rate of $38,704,969 (25%) to public safety; $1,654,205 (1%) to environmental protection; $2,174,045 (1%) to economic and physical development; $32,623,066 (21%) to health and human services; $5,406,887 (3%) to culture and recreation; $14,884,550 (10%) to debt service; $243,310 (<1%) to transportation; $18,751,249 (12%) to general government; $42,737,992 (27%) to education.
