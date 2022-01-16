DAVIDSON COUNTY — After making an initial investment of more than $1 million in the Davidson County Airport, the county board of commissioners is prepared to provide additional funding for hangar construction.
At the April 27, 2021 BOC meeting, commissioners provided the airport with $1.2 million for future hangar construction. Since then, discussions by Davidson County Airport Authority ensued about further capital investments.
It is estimated that an additional $3.8 million, or $5 million in total capital investment, would build four hangars and provide funds to site prep for future hangar construction.
“The area in that part of the county has potentially another 1,000 acres to be developed at some point in time,” County Manager Casey Smith said. “This airport is situated to where it will be the beneficiary of more work in that area.
“We have the opportunity to lure in large corporate tenants into that hangar space.”
A public hearing will be held Feb. 14 to receive comments from residents and to formalize the county’s intentions. As a result of the upcoming funding, airport authority members like Commissioner Todd Yates believe the facility can continue to be a huge factor in recruitment of future industry.
That belief is shared by many who have worked to improve the airport.
“We’re at a point where we believe that we can be more of an actor, in terms of pursuing jobs and county investment as far as the county airport is concerned,” said John Gray, chairman of the Davidson County Airport Authority. “Because of your support, we constantly have some improvements.”
Commissioner James Shores shared his hope that the airport could become a regional facility at some time in the future. He compared the county’s potential for growth to an airport like the one in Concord, which charters regional flights.
Other commissioners, including Fred McClure and Chris Elliott, also expressed their appreciation for the work being done.
“We can see the economic development part of that and how important it is to add on to this part of the airport, because that is the key to bringing big manufacturers in,” Elliott said. “It’s an asset to our county. … If we can add more on like that, we would be stupid not to do it.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
