DAVIDSON COUNTY — An airport in Davidson County could soon be known by a different name after local government officials approved the change this week.

The Davidson County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution during its regular meeting Monday in support of changing the name of Davidson County Airport to Davidson County Executive Airport. The change has been contemplated for several years by the Davidson County Airport Authority, according to Rick Phillips, DCAA chair.

