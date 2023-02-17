DAVIDSON COUNTY — An airport in Davidson County could soon be known by a different name after local government officials approved the change this week.
The Davidson County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution during its regular meeting Monday in support of changing the name of Davidson County Airport to Davidson County Executive Airport. The change has been contemplated for several years by the Davidson County Airport Authority, according to Rick Phillips, DCAA chair.
The measure was prompted in order to promote the airport’s visibility and economic development at the airport, Phillips said.
“Primarily this is because of what [county commissioners] have done for us at the airport and the fact that we are really able to start making things really move out there now,” Phillips said during the commissioners meeting. “We really think it’s the time now to look at doing something that intensifies, or beefs up, the name of our airport rather than just Davidson County Airport, which can have a bit of a rural sound.”
At the DCAA meeting on Jan. 25, the board unanimously resolved to change the name to Davidson County Executive Airport, subject to Federal Aviation Administration and NCDOT policies and procedures. DCAA asked for the endorsement of the Davidson County Board of Commissioners in regards to the name change, an endorsement that will now be conveyed to the North Carolina Department of Aviation and FAA to show local governmental support.
According to their resolution, the current name does not “convey full credit to the quality of the facilities and services offered” and that the name could “inhibit the future economic development and growth” of the Davidson County Airport.
In February 2022, Davidson County unanimously approved the allocation of $3.8 million for expansion at the airport. As a result of the upcoming funding, airport authority members believe the facility can continue to be a huge factor in recruitment of future industry. In April 2022, commissioners provided the airport with $1.2 million for future hangar construction.
Since then, discussions by Davidson County Airport Authority ensued about further capital investments.
The addition of four hangars and funds to site prep for future hangar construction offers Davidson an improved position with clients who Shell said ask frequently about the area’s airport. According to staff, a waiting list of sorts for corporate hangars at the Davidson County Airport has been formed with the urgency of businesses wanting to store jets on site. The demand, airport officials indicate, is high for the facilities the county is building.
According to county estimates at a state of the county address in August, a corporate jet valued at $30 million which was housed at one of the corporate hangers can create up to $350,000 in revenue in one year.
kennedy@tvilletimes.com | 336-888-3578 | @tvtdaniel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.