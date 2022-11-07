DAVIDSON COUNTY — A domino effect in economic systems that dictate medical care has left Davidson County, and many throughout the state, facing difficult decisions about staffing ambulances.
County staff members expressed to Davidson County commissioners the burdens that are causing a flight of paramedics to employment in hospitals, leaving vacancies on emergency trucks throughout the county. Commissioner James Shores briefed the board of commissioners — who ultimately voted to add 15 part-time positions to alleviate some immediate stress on the situation — on an instance when emergency personnel in Spencer had to travel nearly 30 miles to Arcadia on a call.
“We’re having to rely on out-of-county trucks to come in and help us,” Shores said. “Davie County, Rowan County, so on and so forth, I know there was a day where Rowan had to make an emergency trip to Arcadia because we had trucks shut down [due to staffing issues].”
The board approved the addition of 15 part-time staff in emergency services while also hearing from Larry James, director of emergency services, and other county personnel on the need for better pay for paramedics. Related staffing issues, they say, focus on the lack of paramedics who head the operations on emergency vehicles.
“Paramedics are the closest thing to a RN that there is,” James said. “That’s why hospitals are plucking these folks up. See, paramedics can work autonomously where a RN really can’t. An RN works off of a doctor’s orders. A paramedic is working off of standard protocols, so the paramedic makes the decisions on what procedures or what is going to happen to that patient.”
Until the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, James said keeping staff members, particularly paramedics, wasn’t as much of an issue. Hospitals began poaching paramedics, and that flurry of activity has sent county emergency services, with considerably less money in their budgets, reeling.
“The hospitals realized this big pool of people they were missing out on getting to help supplement their staff,” James said. “I blame the hospitals for doing this. They are pushing us back into the 70s and 80s when there were sporadic paramedics around.
“You can’t get paramedics. The paramedics coming out of schools, the hospitals are snapping them up with no experience, because they have deep pockets.”
Others in emergency services contend that commissioners simply must pony up for the services of individuals who are moving from some of the highest-stress environments to more controlled environments. Shores summarized the activity for his fellow commissioners as a domino effect that began with contracted services with medical professionals who began to migrate from traditional paramedic work.
“The traveling nursing industry is paying astronomical amounts of money because they don’t have to pay benefits, so on and so forth,” Shores said. “They’re taking the nurses from the hospitals, and the nurses have turned around and are doing exactly what Larry’s talking about. They’ve realized that these guys sitting over here can do things that, truthfully, even nurses can’t do.
“Where does that leave us? It leaves us where we are now, without paramedics.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy
