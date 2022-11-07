DAVIDSON COUNTY — A domino effect in economic systems that dictate medical care has left Davidson County, and many throughout the state, facing difficult decisions about staffing ambulances.

County staff members expressed to Davidson County commissioners the burdens that are causing a flight of paramedics to employment in hospitals, leaving vacancies on emergency trucks throughout the county. Commissioner James Shores briefed the board of commissioners — who ultimately voted to add 15 part-time positions to alleviate some immediate stress on the situation — on an instance when emergency personnel in Spencer had to travel nearly 30 miles to Arcadia on a call.

