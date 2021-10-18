THOMASVILLE — Infrastructure and the Thomasville Board of Education took center stage at last week’s meet and greet with candidates for Thomasville City Council and mayor, hosted by Thomasville Area Chamber of Commerce.
A contingent of candidates gathered at Ball Park Community Center to discuss their vision for the city and field questions and comments from residents in attendance. In contrast to a traditional forum format, candidates were not asked prepared questions from a moderator. Candidates instead prepared statements and presented their views on the overall role of City Council in city affairs, while Chamber President Keith Tobin presided over the meeting.
Twelve of 14 candidates who filed for council and mayoral seats spoke at the event, including Mayor Raleigh York Jr. and Councilman Joe Leonard, who is running for mayor; Councilman Ronald Bratton; Ronald Fowler; Randy Hersom; Doug Hunt; JacQuez Johnson; Councilwoman Wendy Sellars; Lisa Shell; Jeanette Shepherd; Dee Stokes; Councilman Hunter Thrift; Johnny West; and Payton Williams. Eric Kuppel and Katrina Millburn were unable to attend the meeting.
The tenor of the event generally followed a less-than-adversarial trend. With only three of seven sitting council members running for vacant council seats, it created an opportunity for more collaborative ideas for exchange. A newcomer to the ballot, Doug Hunt, chairman of Thomasville’s board of planning and adjustment, offered his appreciation for the difficulty of the job.
“I want to say thank you to our current council, the people that are serving now and the people going off our board,” said Hunt, who is co-owner of Palmer Heating and Air, as well as Grizzly Enterprises. “They have brought us to a point where we’re doing really good, and I don’t think they get enough credit. … If I’m elected to the city, I will work to the best of my abilities to make sure that our infrastructure is funded and run by the best people to make sure that the citizens of Thomasville have everything they need to have a fulfilled life in the city limits.”
Infrastructure, education, crime, the city’s police force and racial equity were among the most frequently mentioned issues. Johnson, a fellow newcomer to the ballot, discussed a host of varied issues facing the city. He was most passionate about changing the way the city’s school board is structured.
“If elected, I would work tirelessly to move our school board to [an] elective [body],” Johnson said. “I’ve said it before, but we are one of the only cities in North Carolina who still appoint our school board. … They represent us in our schools. They are accountable to the people, so when we take that away, we are taking the right away from our citizens of Thomasville.”
Councilwoman Wendy Sellars offered a response to Johnson’s assertions that the city’s school board should not be appointed.
“This is my fourth time running for council,” said Sellars, who previously served on the school board. “I ran first in 2015, and it was a new experience for me. … I served on our Thomasville school board for five years, and my last year, I served as the Thomasville school board chair. That gave me a really good insight on how our school board works. I do understand as a city councilperson, yes, we do appoint our city school board, but we do not have much insight or control on what our school board does.
“I’m definitely interested in an elected school board, if that’s what our council wants to move toward.”
Candidates in attendance were encouraged by Tobin to leave enough time at the conclusion of their addresses to answer questions and mingle with those in the audience to provide any follow-up information and entertain suggestions. Several in attendance took advantage of that opportunity, discussing items with newcomers and incumbents.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
