WALLBURG — Wallburg Elementary School will receive its full funding allotment from the town’s local government after Wallburg Town Council offered assurances during its regular August meeting that the school’s new principal has its support.
Kelsey Greer, the first-year principal at Wallburg Elementary School, presented to City Council her annual budget requests, totaling slightly more than $20,000. She enters this fall’s academic year on the tail end of a pandemic that had made managing the school’s affairs much more challenging for her predecessor.
Greer replaced James Sparks, who retired in June.
“In previous years, I have been told that you guys have supplied some financial assistance to Wallburg for purchasing resources, materials and programs for our students,” Greer said. “I have sat this summer with all of the teachers — I have met everyone so far; I now just have to meet the families and students — and have gone through with them what we feel like we need for the coming school year.”
Council had previously budgeted $15,000 for the 2022-23 school year. Last year, they budgeted the same total and obtained a community grant for a new awning out front at the school. Wallburg’s town officials will maintain the total of $15,000 budgeted this year and apply for a grant to cover the remaining $5,000 of what Greer requested with a community grant.
“I know that the total of those is more than what I’m told in the past you’ve given, and that’s totally fine; I appreciate whatever you’re willing to give,” Greer said.
A year has made quite a difference in preparations for the fall, though the threat of COVID-19 has not been completely nullified. Heading into the 2021-22 school year, Davidson County Schools travailed the uncertainty of beginning another semester shrouded by the cloud of a COVID-19 resurgence. This time last year, Sparks was grappling with a decision by the county to make masks optional for the upcoming school year.
In the year previous to that, 245 students were removed from school for either seven, 10 or 14 days to quarantine. Greer will be met with no such precautions and will have the opportunity to focus on academics.
An institution of 764 students, Wallburg is one of the county’s top-performing schools among the 36 schools in the district.
