WALLBURG — Wallburg Elementary School will receive its full funding allotment from the town’s local government after Wallburg Town Council offered assurances during its regular August meeting that the school’s new principal has its support.

Kelsey Greer, the first-year principal at Wallburg Elementary School, presented to City Council her annual budget requests, totaling slightly more than $20,000. She enters this fall’s academic year on the tail end of a pandemic that had made managing the school’s affairs much more challenging for her predecessor.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.

Trending Videos