THOMASVILLE — The approval of a rezoning request at the regular January meeting of Thomasville City Council will clear the way for single-family, twin homes, duplexes or townhomes on Lexington Avenue in the Pilot Elementary School district.
By virtue of a 5-2 vote, council signed off on a conditional high-density residential classification. Restrictions on the rezoning stipulate that the number of housing units be limited to 280.
Tom Terrell, representing LeoTerra Land Development, spoke on behalf of LeoTerra and the property owner, William Hinkle. Council initially suspended the public hearing for this request in December to allow for time to complete a traffic impact study. That study indicated, Terrell said, that a slight delay for the interchange involved can be expected.
“This location, which has been undeveloped now for a time measured in centuries, is what makes it so valuable to develop,” Terrell said. “The level of service at the relevant intersections nearby … that is extremely good. It means this is not an overburdened road. … The increase of this many cars on the total network will be anywhere from a half-second to 1.4 seconds at those intersections, and that’s the extent of the delay.”
Terrell said the desire for additional housing in that area is due to its proximity to a highway. He indicated that relocation patterns show a migration of young professionals to areas located near major thoroughfares.
“I think some of you may wonder why some people want to put a home or live very near a highway,” Terrell said. “This is the sixth consecutive subdivision I’ve worked with LeoTerra on where they’ve had homes either near a highway, as with this location, or directly abutting a highway. That is because people want to live today in an interchange because jobs drive relocation. People want to get to them, get quick to the highway, and get there.”
One resident spoke in opposition to the request and vocalized concerns about environmental consequences and traffic that is already backed up in Thomasville. This issue, she said, could be complicated by the housing development.
This complaint, made by Cindy Wright, also explained issues in neighboring Trinity, where Terrell represented a client that will install 235 townhomes on Unity Street near BBQ Joe’s. This rezoning and others like it prompted Trinity City Council to enact a moratorium on all major subdivision development for a year.
In that city, Terrell said the process of recruiting a grocery store is already underway and could continue to aid the transformation of the corner of Unity and N.C. Highway 62. That effort is made easier, he said, by the presence of these townhomes.
He offered a similar refrain at the January meeting in Thomasville.
“The bigger picture is where those cars are going,” Terrell said of the additional traffic that will come with the housing units. “I can tell you that with these people moving into the Thomasville market, a lot of them will be heading over to Mendenhall Street to your YMCA. … They’ll find Loflin’s Restaurant, they will find the Sunrise Diner. … That’s where those cars are going, and they’re spending money here and they’re making this community more viable and vibrant than it is.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
