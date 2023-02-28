THOMASVILLE — An apartment complex could soon be coming to Lake Road after the Thomasville City Council cleared the way for as many as 442 units with the approval of a rezoning request at its regular February meeting.

TSH Acquisition LLC was granted its request to initiate the transformation of a 54-acre site at 726 Lake Road that was recently annexed into the city into what will be known as “Weddington of Thomasville.” The rental community of townhomes and apartments will feature two community pools and a dog park and will be connected by sidewalks. The entrance will be gated.

