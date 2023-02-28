THOMASVILLE — An apartment complex could soon be coming to Lake Road after the Thomasville City Council cleared the way for as many as 442 units with the approval of a rezoning request at its regular February meeting.
TSH Acquisition LLC was granted its request to initiate the transformation of a 54-acre site at 726 Lake Road that was recently annexed into the city into what will be known as “Weddington of Thomasville.” The rental community of townhomes and apartments will feature two community pools and a dog park and will be connected by sidewalks. The entrance will be gated.
Site plans call for 130 two-story townhome units and 312 apartment units.
Councilwoman Payton Williams offered her approval of the project and suggested young professionals moving to Thomasville will benefit from this type of housing.
“When I moved back to Thomasville, this is the type of place I would have liked to have to live in, and it doesn’t exist,” Williams said. “I know it’s a lot of growth, but it’s exciting to see options for other people who want to come live in Thomasville.”
One resident asked if there had been a study conducted on the impact on the schools in the area. City Manager Michael Brandt said he was unsure of what East Davidson’s capacity is currently, but explained that the county will respond to the growing needs of the community.
“It is the county’s responsibility to provide schooling for all the children and the spaces necessary,” Brandt said. “An apartment complex may or may not increase the total number of children, depending on who lives there. That is something that can be requested of Davidson County.”
Concerns regarding traffic on Lake Road near the two hotels located on the thoroughfare were addressed by a traffic impact study, which the council concluded was satisfactory.
Also during the meeting, a request for rezoning at 107 Leonard St. was approved unanimously without opposition. That rezoning amends the existing zoning from R-6 High Density Residential to OI-CZ Office and Institutional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.