THOMASVILLE — A total of $2.43 million of Thomasville’s $8.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding is now allocated following the regular February meeting of City Council.
The council unanimously approved a portion of the COVID-relief funds on a list of capital projects. Of the allocation, $805,905 was earmarked for premium pay for city employees.
Councilman Ron Bratton publicly expressed his appreciation for the employees’ work during a global pandemic.
“When COVID-19 started in 2019, we knew very little about it,” Bratton said. “A lot of people weren’t working [or] were [working] at home. But our employees, most of our essential personnel, came in, did their job and were at work. I just want to say thank you.”
Mayor Raleigh York Jr. also complimented the employees on their service to the city, adding that the nature of their work grew much tougher during the pandemic. He said the city owed it to their employees to provide them with additional pay.
“Our employees do a good job and they worked through some tough times,” York said. “We couldn’t do any less.”
City Manager Michael Brandt echoed the sentiment, crediting workers with continuing their labor in the midst of taxing circumstances.
“The intention of the premium pay is to compensate essential workers for the risks that they’ve taken throughout the pandemic,” Brandt said.
The list of project appropriations includes:
• $805,905 for premium pay.
• $91,859 for employee retirement.
• $157,211 for the full-time salary of a grant administrator.
• $1.11 million for water/sewer project fund.
• $650,000 for contracted engineering services.
• $325,000 for capital outlay equipment.
• $130,000 for other improvements related to capital outlay.
• $50,309 for equipment for maintenance and repairs.
• $6,500 for vaccine incentive payments.
• $21,906 for group health insurance.
• $6.05 million remains unassigned.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.