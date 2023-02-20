WINSTON-SALEM —
The judge in the Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens murder retrial has ordered that the new trial be held in Forsyth County.
Judge David Hall, a Forsyth County Superior Court judge assigned to the case, stated in his ruling on Friday the defendants could not receive a fair and impartial trial in Davidson County.
“The interests of justice would clearly be best served in this matter by changing the venue to Forsyth County,” wrote Hall.
The retrial relates to the killing of Irish native Jason Corbett, Molly’s husband, at their home in 2015. Martens and his daughter were found guilty of second-degree murder at a trial in 2017, but the conviction was subsequently overturned by the North Carolina Court of Appeals.
Attorneys Douglas Kingsbery, Jay Vannoy and Jones Byrd, as well as Davidson County Assistant District Attorney Alan Martin for the prosecution, made arguments on Feb. 10 for where the trial should be held.
Following their arguments, Hall told those in attendance it was a “close call” as to whether the defense’s request for a change of venue met the standard for such action.
Portions of the defense’s argument for a change of venue hinged on the jury from the first trial, as well as the response from Davidson County residents in the aftermath of the 2017 murder trial. Byrd, Kingsbery and Vannoy argue the two cannot receive a fair retrial in the county where the Corbetts lived because a faction of the county’s residents have indicated their allegiance lies with Jason Corbett’s family.
Posts on social media have flooded in from supporters in Ireland and the U.S. Publicity from the case prompted Hall to previously issue a gag order on the participants in the case. The defense argues that the order came too late.
Additionally, Vannoy said trusting the word of potential jurors in Davidson County who may say they have formed no opinion on the case is naive. He pointed to the word of three jurors from the 2017 trial who told members of the news media that they had decided from the outset of the trial that the father and daughter were guilty.
“I would contend that the clear record would present that we cannot … presume they’re going to be honest with us. It didn’t happen in the first trial. These jurors were asked, ‘Will you decide this case based on the evidence presented.’ The record shows they did not.”
Vannoy said that the jury foreman in the initial trial posited his own opinion outside the courthouse immediately following the conclusion of the trial, based on arguments that were not even introduced by the prosecution. Vannoy said that he had asked for a change of venue only three times in his career, including this instance, but said he believed it was imperative the parties be cautious in this case.
“In that county, there is so much built-up us-versus-them [mentality],” Vannoy said of Davidson. “It’s clear and convincing. Their opinions are formed. Our clients cannot receive a fair trial.”
Martin presented to Hall the opinions of four attorneys who practice in Davidson County, each for more than 30 years. Additionally, he included the comments of an attorney from neighboring Davie County who contended that if the trial is to be moved, Davie could present a fair trial. Judicial District 22 covers both Davidson and Davie counties.
Martin said that the first jury was seated in six days and there was nothing unusual about the selections. He contended that both sides had a fair opportunity to contest the inclusion of any potential jurors, and there would be even more ample chance at the retrial.
In a county of more than 170,000 residents, Martin said, selecting 12, 14 or even 18 jurors who have not heard of the case — much less formed an opinion on it — should not be a real concern. Further, he said that the defense’s claims that the jurors’ opinions on Thomas Martens must have been made outside the courtroom are not necessarily true.
“There may have been some basis inside the room to [observe] Martens’ ‘arrogance,’ ” Martin said. “There is always somebody in the jury box with a close eye on the defendant; some people are going to form opinions.
“A reference was made to a ‘circus atmosphere’ of social media conduct. There is no circus. There’s a flea circus.”
