Corbett/Marten murder retrial date changed to November

Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens

 Donnie Roberts

WALLBURG — The high-profile retrial of murder charges against Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens has been pushed back to November.

Representatives with the Forsyth County Clerk of Superior Court confirmed the case has been rescheduled but did not have a specific date. It had been set to begin June 26.

