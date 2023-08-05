THONWS-08-05-23 CIVITAN

Shown at the Silver Valley Civitan Club’s annual family and awards night are Abigail Duckett, from left, Natalie Petteys, Civitan President the Rev. Brad Treece, and Karen and Michael Coppley.

DAVIDSON COUNTY —The Silver Valley Civitan Club recognized good citizenship at its recent annual family and awards ceremony and banquet held at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.

Michael and Karen Coppley received the 2023 Distinguished Community Citizen Award for their contributions through their community service activities at Pleasant Grove. The honor is presented for long and sincere service to the community.

