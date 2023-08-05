DAVIDSON COUNTY —The Silver Valley Civitan Club recognized good citizenship at its recent annual family and awards ceremony and banquet held at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.
Michael and Karen Coppley received the 2023 Distinguished Community Citizen Award for their contributions through their community service activities at Pleasant Grove. The honor is presented for long and sincere service to the community.
Karen Coppley was a public health nurse with Davidson County for nearly 40 years, retiring in 2019. She served as a school nurse at Briar Creek Elementary during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been substitute teacher in Davidson County Schools.
At the church, she’s a member of the Official Board and serves as Sunday school superintendent and as a leader in the United Methodist Women. She has led missions including the Heifer Project, Samaritan’s Purse, school backpack food program, meals for various shelters and individuals, and more.
Michael Coppley has volunteered planning and cooking many meals for the church and club for several decades. He helped manage the club’s food concession at the Davidson County Agricultural Fair for about 20 years.
Karen had previously received the honor in 1995 and Michael in 1998 for their work in local schools as well as with the club.
Natalie Petteys was recognized with the Silver Valley Civitan Distinguished School Citizen Award at Silver Valley Elementary School. The award recognizes an exemplary fifth-grade student who is a role model to their peers, has an outstanding scholastic performance, cooperative attitude, dependability and leadership qualities. Petteys is the daughter of Allen and Jessica Petteys.
Among other honorees were the 2023 recipients of the Silver Valley Civitan Memorial Scholarships of $1,500 each at South Davidson High School. The scholarships were announced during Senior Day activities at the school in May. The recipients are Abigail Duckett, who will attend Pfeiffer University, and Lanie Hulin, who will attend UNC-Greensboro.
The Rev. Brad Treece, club president, presided over the event, with entertainment provided by Southern Belle, composed of Chris Bassinger and his granddaughter, Savannah Bassinger, of Granite Quarry.
Civitan International proclaims itself as “Builders of Good Citizenship.” The club is involved in community service through local clubs, with an emphasis on helping people with developmental disabilities. The Silver Valley Civitan Club has served the community for 64 years. The club typically meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at New Jerusalem Reformed Church at 7 p.m.
