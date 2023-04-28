DAVIDSON COUNTY — A resolution that would have prompted the Davidson County Board of Commissioners to assume direct control of the board of health was voted down after more than four hours of discussion on Monday.

By virtue of a 4-3 vote, the Davidson County Board of Health will remain an autonomous 12-member organization that implements public health policies and procedures. Commissioners Chris Elliott, Fred McClure, Matt Mizell and Karen Watford elected to keep the current structure of the health board. In a corresponding move, Davidson County Health Director Lillian Koontz will remain in her position after her resignation was refused by the board of health in April and since has been rescinded.

