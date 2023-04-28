DAVIDSON COUNTY — A resolution that would have prompted the Davidson County Board of Commissioners to assume direct control of the board of health was voted down after more than four hours of discussion on Monday.
By virtue of a 4-3 vote, the Davidson County Board of Health will remain an autonomous 12-member organization that implements public health policies and procedures. Commissioners Chris Elliott, Fred McClure, Matt Mizell and Karen Watford elected to keep the current structure of the health board. In a corresponding move, Davidson County Health Director Lillian Koontz will remain in her position after her resignation was refused by the board of health in April and since has been rescinded.
Elliott explained his reasoning for voting against the resolution to consolidate the health board — which would have made it an advisory board — after initially offering verbal support for the change.
“I shared my thoughts and viewpoints on consolidation with my fellow commissioners, with the citizens of Davidson County in an open meeting and county management, but not once did I reach out to Lillian and the board of health for your expert opinions,” Elliott said. “For that, I apologize to you all. Servant leadership as Jesus taught is something that I strive to exemplify throughout my life. I know during this process, I have failed at this goal.
“Tonight, as my first step to rebuild a collective trust and faith in our capacity for strong relationships grounded in love and devotion to the citizens of Davidson County, I render my opinion and authority by saying taking over the board of health isn’t the right thing to do. I publicly support and appreciate our director, Lillian Koontz.”
Commissioner James Shores said he originally proposed the resolution to address issues in the environmental health department. A backlog in sewage inspections were cited, and a handful of residents who offered testimony at the public hearing Monday spoke to nearly yearlong waits for permits. One man presented evidence of sewage running across his yard.
Shores, who is appointed by the Davidson County Board of Commissioners to serve on the health board, contends that the board of health has been unable to meet the needs of county residents. Commissioners Steve Shell and Todd Yates expressed similar concerns at the meeting Monday, also explaining that commissioners had personally reached out to two employees who had left the health department and were able to incentivize their return.
Yates addressed Koontz during the meeting directly, flatly denying accusations that he said Koontz would never get a job in Davidson County or the state. Stopping shy of identifying the two people he said were responsible for the accusations, Yates instead indicated that his dissatisfaction was with the health department’s ability to handle its workload.
“I’m going to tell my fellow commissioners here, if somebody dies because of the neglect that happens from our health department, it’s going to be on y’alls shoulders,” Yates said. “I’ve tried to help these people with their situations.”
The public hearing saw more than 30 people speak, some of whom were the homeowners affected by their inability to receive permits. A majority of the speakers were there to rally in support of the health board.
Members of the Davidson County Board of Health explained that the health director had made county staff and commissioners aware of trouble in environmental health — through emails, in-person conversations and at commissioners’ meetings — both before and during the crisis. Starting in 2020, Koontz sent emails about staffing shortages that she believed would precipitate disastrous shortcomings in the department.
“We have sent you evidence that we have been worried about this issue,” said Dr. Rob Williams. “In fact, our director said it is going to become a crisis situation, and she shared that with our county manager. There is a commissioner at every meeting of our health board. You have a representative at every meeting who is sitting here.”
Williams and other health board members have been critical of Shores, who they say, as liaison, is responsible for communicating with his fellow commissioners issues pertaining to public health. Yates argued that it was the board of health as whole that is responsible for communicating those issues, expressing offense at not seeing current board members show up for commissioners meetings.
Williams indicated that Koontz speaks for the board, and her numerous requests for pay increases in the department should have been honored. Yates questioned whether the board of health had ever had a formal motion requesting a salary study. He also criticized Williams’ knowledge of procedure and how county boards communicated with each other.
Williams asked satirically if by not making formal motions on dire needs of the board and county residents, that meant the commissioner was somehow unaware of those needs.
“Are you saying you were not aware of the problems in environmental health?” Williams said. “Are you kidding me? We have been saying for years that you are losing people. ... We can’t raise salaries, that’s you.
“You have a commissioner on our board, I feel it’s their responsibility to be the liaison back and forth.”
Mizzell and Watford read prepared statements prior to the vote that indicated their positions, both explaining that restructuring, consolidation or otherwise shifting power to the commissioners would not fix the problem. McClure agreed, indicating that the resolution would not properly address the issues of environmental health or improve communications between the boards.
“We should have done something about it a year ago,” McClure said. “I don’t think transferring the authority from one board to another is going to improve communications at all. As a matter of fact, it would probably make communication difficult.”
