DAVIDSON COUNTY — A property which has belonged to a Wallburg family since 1930 could soon be transformed into a townhome development in Davidson County.
Scott Leonard, Davidson County planning director, brought a request for annexation into the city of High Point before the county’s board of commissioners. Phil Miller, owner of the property, asked commissioners to allow for the annexation of five tracts of land that amounts to 39 acres in the northeast corner of Davidson County.
“This property has been in my family since 1930,” Miller said. “My dad was six months old when my grandfather found this piece of property. … I grew up there. I had four other brothers and we were seven years apart, so we were like stairsteps. I’ve got a lot of personal emotion here, as you can imagine.
“It’s my fiduciary responsibility, as I’m sure y’all can appreciate, to look at what you need to do for your family for the long haul.”
Questions arose when the item first came before the board in April, when the board of commissioners continued this request to gather additional information from the school system and the potential impact of this development. Wallburg Elementary is over capacity, so Leonard was asked to bring a greater breadth of knowledge to the subsequent meeting.
Developers wanted to delay the meeting further to investigate matters pertaining to sewer, giving Leonard five months to research educational elements.
“Some of the things you asked me as a board to obtain are what is the situation in Wallburg, and then also what is a comparable development nearby,” Leonard said to the board. “How many children can we expect out of a development that is proposing 129 new homes?”
According to Leonard, his findings indicate that 40 elementary school-age children are expected from 129 new homes. That number represents 7.4% of the total capacity at Wallburg, which is struggling with its growing population.
“The capacity of Wallburg Elementary is 538 students without the pods they have out there,” Leonard said. “Current enrollment is 736, so they’re almost 200 over capacity at Wallburg.”
In comparing the proposed project to comparable recently-completed projects, Leonard said he found in discussing with school officials that one development in particular perpetuated overcrowding in Ledford-area schools. That development gave way to further development along the border between Davidson County and the city of High Point.
“The development known as Fall’s Grove was already part of the annexed area when High Point came in and did Laurel Oak Ranch so many years ago,” Leonard said. “With a new development, they’re proposing 148 townhomes at this location. That has already been approved by the city of High Point, and it did not require input from Davidson County.
“Laurel Oak Ranch is the reason that your elementary school is the way it is right now, and I’ve heard that from the actual operations director with the school system.”
Concerns regarding the school population notwithstanding, other questions remain. Upon further discussion between the board of developers in attendance, the motion to annex was tabled so that the applicant can have additional conversation with High Point and amend lot sizes to comply with new county ordinances.
A hearing on the request has yet to be scheduled.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
