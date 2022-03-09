TRIAD — Voters in Randolph County will have the opportunity to settle a Republican Party primary this spring in a 2022 congressional contest, while voters in Davidson County will wait until the fall general election to cast ballots in another congressional race.
Court intervention in redistricting left Randolph County in the redrawn 9th District and Davidson County in the redrawn 8th District. Both counties previously had been in the 13th District.
Candidate filing for congressional, state legislative and county elections concluded last Friday.
In the 8th District, incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop of Charlotte will face Democrat Scott Huffman of Harrisburg in the general election. No other candidates filed.
All of Davidson County is in the redrawn 8th District that stretches south through the Piedmont to counties on the South Carolina state line, covering all or parts of Rowan, Cabarrus, Stanly, Montgomery, Union, Anson and Richmond counties. Bishop’s previous district covered much of the area that is in the redrawn 8th District.
In the 9th District, incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson faces a GOP May 17 primary challenge from three Republicans: Jen Bucardo of Asheboro, Mike Andriani of Fayetteville and Francisco Rios of Charlotte. The winner will advance to the Nov. 8 general election against Democrat Ben Clark of Raeford.
All of Randolph County is in a revised 9th District that reaches to the North Carolina-South Carolina state line, covering all or parts of Moore, Chatham, Lee, Harnett, Cumberland, Hoke, Richmond and Scotland counties.
Hudson, who’s from Concord in Cabarrus County, has represented eight of the nine counties in the redrawn 9th District since first being elected to Congress 10 years ago.
Candidates for Congress don’t have to live in the district where they run, unlike the case with candidates for state legislative, county and municipal offices.
In the 6th District, freshman Democratic U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning will face one of seven Republican challengers in the general election. The redrawn 6th District covers all of Guilford and Rockingham counties and sections of Forsyth and Caswell counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.