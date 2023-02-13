THOMASVILLE — Street repairs are among the major expenses the city of Thomasville continues to monitor as conditions deteriorate in certain areas.

A discussion at a recent Thomasville City Council budget workshop stemmed from concerns expressed by City Councilman Ron Bratton, who said the disrepair of Thomasville’s roadways has become a major concern. Bratton requested that City Manager Michael Brandt and city staff provide a plan to improve the poor conditions of city streets, stating his belief that Powell Bill funds are inadequate to maintain acceptable street conditions.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.

Trending Videos