THOMASVILLE — Street repairs are among the major expenses the city of Thomasville continues to monitor as conditions deteriorate in certain areas.
A discussion at a recent Thomasville City Council budget workshop stemmed from concerns expressed by City Councilman Ron Bratton, who said the disrepair of Thomasville’s roadways has become a major concern. Bratton requested that City Manager Michael Brandt and city staff provide a plan to improve the poor conditions of city streets, stating his belief that Powell Bill funds are inadequate to maintain acceptable street conditions.
In 2021, Council approved a 2-cent property tax increase, half to fund the new aquatic center and half for a special reserve for city road maintenance projects.
“The one cent set aside was a start, but the cost of maintaining streets will be significant,” Bratton said in a letter. “Street maintenance has been one of every council’s agenda for the last 12 years. We take little-to-no action to address the problem. The older part of the city north of the railroad appears to be the most affected by the lack of good maintenance. The area of Hasty Hill Road, in those neighborhoods, [roads are] in poor condition.”
Brandt and Public Works Director Daryl Poole reached out to local jurisdictions to determine whether cities are doing their own street paving. Both men have been unable to identify any cities that perform this work. One reason for this is a provision in state law that prohibits local governments from performing what is called “force account labor” in excess of $500,000 total costs or $200,000 labor costs.
Brandt offered that the city’s Streets Division performs a broad range of work, not just street maintenance. Crews mow rights-of-way, including the Interstate 85 and U.S. 29/70 interchanges, all of the downtown common areas from Turner Street to Baptist Children’s Home; mowing the city cemetery; downtown landscaping, banner and Christmas light placement; maintaining sidewalks, repairing potholes, drainage and stormwater devices; painting traffic markings and replacing street and regulatory signage. In addition, the crews help whenever there is an emergency, blocking streets, plowing snow and picking up debris.
Brandt did announce that the city will be paving six miles of local streets at the cost of $1.5 million. The specific streets include Ball Park Road, East and West Guilford streets, Culbreth and Cox avenues and others. Many of these are “collector” streets traveled by many in the community.
In addition, city staff contacted SEPI, a transportation group that performed the street condition survey last year. Chris Corriher, a project manager, told Poole that most municipalities only do patching of sorts, full depth or surface patching and patching utility cuts. Getting into the paving business, he said, would involve a huge capital investment of a paving machine, bigger rollers, liquid asphalt distributor trucks and even liquid asphalt storage tanks.
A milling machine may be the most expensive piece of equipment the city could invest in as yet another capital expense since several roads would require milling prior to repaving. Hiring or extensive training of skilled equipment operators would also be required to operate equipment.
Brandt said that the city would continue to do what it could within the constraints of its budget to address road improvements, but could not recommend a major overhaul of the methodical pace at which it moves to address the concerns due to the enormity of potential expenses.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.