THOMASVILLE — When word came that one of the longest-tenured officers with Thomasville Police Department had sustained a massive heart attack, the community began plotting ways to help.
Those preparations came to fruition Sunday in the form of a fundraising benefit at The Finch House, where close to 100 people were on hand for a live auction that went to help TPD Lt. John Elgin. A member of the department for more than 22 years, Elgin has served in a number of different capacities with the department since 2000.
From supervising its traffic division to training and coordinating TPD personnel to taking care of the late K-9 officer, Cheko, Elgin is known around town for many different contributions. It’s why there was no surprise at the number of businesses and individuals who donated and turned out for the event.
“It was really about the community coming together for him to show their appreciation over the years,” said Shannon Hamilton with Avis Fine Jewelry. “Just showing that we support the blue and what they stand for. We need them as much as he needs us.”
Organized by friends and fellow officers to help cover the costs of his surgery and medical expenses, the benefit raised money from the cost of tickets, auction and raffle. Those in attendance enjoyed live music from DJ Tommy Rock and placed their bids on furniture, power tools, knick-knacks, food and many, many other items donated by local organizations.
In his most recent positions with TPD, Elgin has worked closely with command personnel to coordinate and implement the department’s training mandate, evaluating each department member’s assignment. Together with supervisory recommendations and relevant training that aligns with the career development program, he assisted in scheduling yearly in-service training. Elgin facilitated recruitment, hiring and training of newly hired officers and managed the department’s special projects.
Prior to that, he was a supervisor in TPD’s reorganized traffic division. During that time, he worked to provide roadside education to encourage residents not to speed and violate other traffic laws. For these and other efforts to reduce crashes, TPD was awarded a $190,697 grant from the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program in January 2011.
At various times throughout his tenure, Elgin has assisted in the investigation of drug distributors and shootings. Because of his work to promote the safety of Thomasville, the community responded to a call to assist.
“He’s given so much of himself to the people of Thomasville; this is our chance to show him and our TPD officers that we have their backs,” the event invitation read.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.