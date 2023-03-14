THOMASVILLE — Organizations throughout the city are honoring retired Thomasville Police Chief Mark Kattner this month.
Kattner, who served in law enforcement for 35 years, recently called it a career. City leaders have been expressing their appreciation for his leadership of the department since he came to Thomasville in 1998 and was named chief 19 years later.
The Thomasville City Council will present Kattner with his badge and service weapon at its regular meeting this month. TPD Cpt. Brad Saintsing paid tribute to Kattner at his retirement luncheon.
“Under the leadership of Chief Kattner, Thomasville has seen a crime rate reduction, a higher emphasis on officer training to include leadership/management training for officers and supervisors, and a focus on upgrading equipment,” Saintsing said. “Chief Kattner’s emphasis on identifying and training future leaders will ensure the department continues to meet the needs of the community during the transition phase.”
Kattner’s career began in 1986 when he became a reserve officer with the Greensboro Police Department. In 1987, he was hired as a patrol officer with the High Point Police Department. He spent 10 years with High Point and arrived in Thomasville in 1998.
Kattner’s assignments in Thomasville included that of patrol sergeant, as well as lieutenant in both the Narcotics Unit and Services Division. He was promoted to captain of field operations in 2012 and became a major with the department in 2017.
In April 2019, Kattner was promoted to chief.
Kattner served as the building liaison during the construction of the new 40,000-square foot, two-story police department that was opened in May 2020. The oversight of that project resulted in the replacement of a 19,000-square-foot building that was built in 1938.
Saintsing also mentioned that Kattner became chief during one of the more dire crises in recent memory.
“During Chief Kattner’s tenure, the department faced significant and historic challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the period of civil unrest experienced around the country during 2020,” Saintsing said.
In July 2020, North Carolina League of Municipalities recognized the Thomasville Police Department for completing the Law Enforcement Risk Review Process. The process involves a comprehensive agency review of high-risk policies, operations, practices and a detailed on-site administrative and operations review, including equipment and facility inspections, officer interviews, and observation of operations to validate that practices align with policy and industry best practices.
Kattner’s professionalism and leadership were credited in part for TPD’s adaptability during the more trying times of recent years.
“The Thomasville Police Department would like to congratulate Chief Mark Kattner on his retirement from law enforcement. Thank you, Chief, for your 35 years of service and dedication,” Saintsing said. “We thank you for your many years of service to our community. We wish you and your family well in your new adventures.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.